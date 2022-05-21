Oban sends porridge and Irn Bru to support Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban sends porridge and Irn Bru to support Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline

By Louise Glen
May 21, 2022, 2:21 pm Updated: May 21, 2022, 2:34 pm
Alanna with her niece Amy with some of the many items the Oban Help Ukraine group have sent. Supplied by Shuna/Alanna Mackenzie.
Alanna with her niece Amy with some of the many items the Oban Help Ukraine group have sent. Supplied by Shuna/Alanna Mackenzie.

An Oban voluntary group is fuelling troops and families on the Ukrainian frontline with porridge and Irn Bru.

Thanks to an outstanding effort from a small team of volunteers, a pallet of porridge will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

The Oban Helps Ukraine group has already sent power banks, Irn Bru, dog food and steel-toe-capped boots to help aid the Ukrainians in the war against the Russian forces.

Alanna with her helper Amy, Supplied by Shauna/Alanna MacKenzie.

It is thanks to the letter writing skills of one volunteer Alanna MacKenzie, from Oban, that the group has secured so many different products from across Scotland for the cause in Ukraine.

Alongside receiving support and fundraising from people locally, Alanna has been writing letters to businesses across Scotland.

After her latest success, Alanna, 30, – who by day works in the town’s Green Shack – said: “Another cheeky email answered amazingly.

“78 boxes of Hamlyns of Scotland’s Scottish porridge oats. That’s 702 kilos. Thank you so much Hamlyns.”

But that wasn’t the super fundraiser’s only success this week, on Friday she wrote on the group’s Facebook page: “So the lovely people at USB2U who gave us 406 power banks after email request, reached out to me and asked me if I wanted more.

“For the cost of shipping they sent me 11 more boxes and if I counted correctly this time they sent another 1,673.

Barr’s Irn Bru provided a pallet of cans. Picture Shauna and Alanna MacKenzie

“That’s more than 2,000 power banks they’ve now given us to send to Ukraine. Amazing donation. ”

Asked for the secret behind her success, she told The P&J: “I am just cheeky.”

As well as oats and Irn Bru she has also been sent 20kg of handmade orange fudge from Aldomak Stewarts, four pairs of safety boots from Toolstream, 48 battery-operated lights from Lights4Fun, dog and cat food from Land of Holistic Pets, Nairn’s oatcakes and crackers, as well as DuckTape UK, and Barrs Irn Bru among the many donations.

Not only is the hard-working group sending much-needed help to the frontline – it is also going above and beyond in the Argyll town to make sure refugees rehomed in the area are being well supported.

Shauna MacKenzie, one of the group’s founders, said it wanted to do all they can to help those from Ukraine.

‘I am just cheeky’

The free shop in Oban. Picture by Shauna and Alanna MacKenzie.

Oban Helps Ukraine has even set up a “no cash” shop where refugees, who have settled in Oban and the surrounding area, can come and shop for new or nearly new essential items and treats, provided by the people of the town.

Thanks to donations and cash from locals the volunteers have been able to help with refugees when they arrive in town in the form of vouchers. It has even helped with the costs of bringing people from Europe to the area.

The group has been sending items to Ukraine by post, as well as organising lorry loads of deliveries to the war-torn country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]