Man charged after travelling more than 30mph over the speed limit on Lerwick road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after being caught driving more than 30mph over the speed limit on a Lerwick road.

Police clocked the driver travelling at 83mph in a 50mph zone while carrying out speed checks on Friday.

The 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be subject to a report to the procurator fiscal.

Officers had been patrolling the Black Gaet junction on the A970 and the area around Sound Brae.

During speed checks, officers also issued a 56-year-old woman with a fixed penalty notice.

Inspector Sam Greshon urged drivers to be “mindful of their speed”.

He confirmed patrols will continue in the area due to a recent increase in incidents at the Black Gaet junction.