Man charged after travelling more than 30mph over the speed limit on Lerwick road By Ellie Milne May 21, 2022, 4:00 pm Updated: May 21, 2022, 4:03 pm Officers will continue to carry out patrols in the Lerwick area. Photo: Highlands and Islands Police Division. A man has been charged after being caught driving more than 30mph over the speed limit on a Lerwick road. Police clocked the driver travelling at 83mph in a 50mph zone while carrying out speed checks on Friday. The 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be subject to a report to the procurator fiscal. Officers had been patrolling the Black Gaet junction on the A970 and the area around Sound Brae. During speed checks, officers also issued a 56-year-old woman with a fixed penalty notice. Inspector Sam Greshon urged drivers to be "mindful of their speed". He confirmed patrols will continue in the area due to a recent increase in incidents at the Black Gaet junction.