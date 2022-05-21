Police renew appeal to trace 76-year-old man missing in Highlands for almost four weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have renewed an appeal to trace a 76-year-old man who was last seen in the Highlands almost four weeks ago.

Glyn Smith, from Cambridgeshire, was believed to have been in the north of Scotland on a walking tour.

He was last seen in the Oykel Bridge area of Sutherland on Sunday, April 24.

His family are becoming increasingly concerned as they have not had any contact with him during this time.

He has also failed to meet with a group of friends for a planned trip.

Public asked to report any sightings

The Sutherland area is expected to be busy this weekend due to the Cape Wrath Ultra Martahon taking place.

Police are urging the public to be vigilant and report any sightings or anything they think may of importance.

The 76-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

He is believed to have been wearing outdoor type clothing and was carrying a rucksack when last seen.

Mr Smith is also known to use a green one-person tent when travelling.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2232 of May 12.