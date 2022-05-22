‘In memory of our beautiful angel Eilidh MacLeod’: Team Eilidh mark five years since Manchester Arena attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Team Eilidh will be marking the fifth year since the Manchester Arena attack today by running in the Great Manchester Run.

Family and friends of Barra teenager Eilidh MacLeod who was killed aged only 14 in the terror attack following an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, will be lacing up their trainers for a 10K or half marathon challenge.

On the group’s fundraising page it said that a dedicated and determined team of individuals were coming together to run for Eilidh’s Trust “in memory of our beautiful angel Eilidh MacLeod”.

‘Give us a cheer’

A group spokeswoman said: “Today, Sunday May 22 marks the fifth anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack which took the life of Eilidh and 21 other beautiful souls.

“Team Eilidh will be taking part in Manchester Great Run in memory of them.

“If you see us and we’ll be easy to spot – as the pink – please give us a cheer.”

On the group’s fundraising page, it said: “Eilidh’s love of music was unsurpassed and she enjoyed her time playing, travelling and competing in the pipe bands immensely.

“Eilidh’s Trust wants to continue this love of music by advancing the musical education of children and young people, primarily but not exclusively in rural Scotland by facilitating access to various music based activities including advanced learning and performance opportunities.

“It aims to offer budding musicians the chance to explore their talents having sourced high quality and affordable music making provisions within their local communities.”

“Your support means everything on what will be a very emotional day.”

Suzanne White, founder of Eilidh’s Trust said: “While we have Eilidh and all the victims of the Manchester Arena attack at the forefront of our minds today, it is also a chance for us to look to the future and make sure that hope and positivity will win the day. Eilidh lived her life to the full through music and that’s what, through the trust, we want other young people to experience too.

“We know that Eilidh lives on through those we have already been able to support. Young musicians across Scotland are growing in their skills and confidence because of Eilidh and the strong sense of friendship she stood for. Her legacy is providing healing through music and helps to ease the pain of our loss.”

Ms White added: “And this year we want to grow her legacy further, so we have created a special £50,000 funding round to support youth music groups across Scotland. We want to hear from any groups who feel that we are able to help them grow their community music education.”

Eilidh’s Trust and Eilidh’s family is humbled and incredibly grateful for the love, warmth and support shown to us – not just today, but every single day since she was taken from us. We have some of the best supporters in the world and it is only because of you that we are able to create and grow Eilidh’s legacy.

To donate to the charity visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/TeamEilidh2020.