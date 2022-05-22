‘In memory of our beautiful angel Eilidh MacLeod’: Team Eilidh mark five years since Manchester Arena attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘In memory of our beautiful angel Eilidh MacLeod’: Team Eilidh mark five years since Manchester Arena attack

By Louise Glen
May 22, 2022, 8:51 am Updated: May 22, 2022, 12:08 pm
Team Eilidh: Friends and family of Eilidh MacLeod are taking on the Great Manchester Run. Picture by Eilidh's Trust.
Team Eilidh: Friends and family of Eilidh MacLeod are taking on the Great Manchester Run. Picture by Eilidh's Trust.

Team Eilidh will be marking the fifth year since the Manchester Arena attack today by running in the Great Manchester Run.

Family and friends of Barra teenager Eilidh MacLeod who was killed aged only 14 in the terror attack following an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, will be lacing up their trainers for a 10K or half marathon challenge.

On the group’s fundraising page it said that a dedicated and determined team of individuals were coming together to run for Eilidh’s Trust “in memory of our beautiful angel Eilidh MacLeod”.

‘Give us a cheer’

A group spokeswoman said: “Today, Sunday May 22 marks the fifth anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack which took the life of Eilidh and 21 other beautiful souls.

“Team Eilidh will be taking part in Manchester Great Run in memory of them.

“If you see us and we’ll be easy to spot – as the pink – please give us a cheer.”

On the group’s fundraising page, it said: “Eilidh’s love of music was unsurpassed and she enjoyed her time playing, travelling and competing in the pipe bands immensely.

“Eilidh’s Trust wants to continue this love of music by advancing the musical education of children and young people, primarily but not exclusively in rural Scotland by facilitating access to various music based activities including advanced learning and performance opportunities.

“It aims to offer budding musicians the chance to explore their talents having sourced high quality and affordable music making provisions within their local communities.”

“Your support means everything on what will be a very emotional day.”

Suzanne White, founder of Eilidh’s Trust said: “While we have Eilidh and all the victims of the Manchester Arena attack at the forefront of our minds today, it is also a chance for us to look to the future and make sure that hope and positivity will win the day. Eilidh lived her life to the full through music and that’s what, through the trust, we want other young people to experience too.

“We know that Eilidh lives on through those we have already been able to support. Young musicians across Scotland are growing in their skills and confidence because of Eilidh and the strong sense of friendship she stood for. Her legacy is providing healing through music and helps to ease the pain of our loss.”

Ms White added: “And this year we want to grow her legacy further, so we have created a special £50,000 funding round to support youth music groups across Scotland. We want to hear from any groups who feel that we are able to help them grow their community music education.”

Eilidh’s Trust and Eilidh’s family is humbled and incredibly grateful for the love, warmth and support shown to us – not just today, but every single day since she was taken from us. We have some of the best supporters in the world and it is only because of you that we are able to create and grow Eilidh’s legacy.

To donate to the charity visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/TeamEilidh2020.

