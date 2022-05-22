Bikes and equipment worth more than £70,000 stolen at Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William By Louise Glen May 22, 2022, 12:05 pm Updated: May 22, 2022, 6:00 pm Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal France’s Amaury Pierron clocks up third successive Fort William win at Mountain Bike World Cup Nevis Range announced as host of mountain bike downhill section of 2023 Cycling World Championships Reece Wilson intent on staying relaxed amidst fanfare on Mountain Bike World Cup’s return to Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William: All you need to know