Snake discovered on Stornoway doorstep after escaping three months ago

By Mike Merritt
May 22, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: May 22, 2022, 3:04 pm
The snake discovered in Stornoway in a tank
The snake was returned to Willowglen Garden Centre until it was reunited with its owner. Photo: Willowglen Garden Centre.

A family in Stornoway was shocked to find an exotic snake on their doorstep.

Somehow the 3ft corn snake had survived the chilly Lewis weather for three months after going on the run from its owner.

It turned up on Thursday at the Macdonald family’s home in Maclean Terrace.

Mrs Marina Macdonald was alerted when her husband Norrie came in and told her to her surprise that “there’s a snake at the door”.

The snake had been sold a year ago by Willowglen Garden Centre.

Richard Robinson was called to retrieve the harmless snake. Photo: Willowglen Garden Centre.

So a surprised Richard Robinson of Willowglen donned his gardening gloves and captured the escaped pet, later rehousing it in a suitable tank at his pet shop.

It has since been reunited with its happy owner.

Mr Robinson said: “They were glad to get it back. We sold it about a year ago, so I sort of recognised it and realised who it belonged to.

“It had escaped about three months ago, but they can survive outside – as this one has shown. They can shut down their bodies,” he said.

“I used to be scared of snakes, then someone told me to remember they are smaller than me, so now I think, just get on with it.

“This one was hungry, but in good condition.”

The snake discovered in Stornoway is harmless and native to North America.

