Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac ferry MV Hebrides returning to normal service after crashing into pier

By Ellie Milne
May 22, 2022, 7:03 pm Updated: May 22, 2022, 7:29 pm
MV Hebrides leaving Uig. Picture by Shutterstock.
A CalMac ferry that crashed into Lochmaddy pier last week will return to normal service on Monday morning.

MV Hebrides, which serves Skye, Harris and Uist, was damaged as it collided with the pier while berthing during high tide on Wednesday.

The vessel has now been successfully repaired in Greenock and left the James Watt dock on Sunday afternoon.

Sailings out of Uig will resume at 9.30am on Monday.

The vessels redeployed to cover MV Hebrides will return to their designated routes as soon as possible.

This will include the return of a two-vessel route between Ardrossan and Brodick from Tuesday and the reinstatement of the Ardrossan to Campbeltown route. The MV Hebridean Isles will return to the Islay route.

Two vessels temporarily out of service

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “This was a significant disruption for our communities, and we sincerely apologise for this at what is already a very difficult time for them.

“We are extremely grateful for their support and understanding as we deal with the loss of two vessels.

“Our port teams continue to work closely with customers to ensure that their travel plans are accommodated over the coming days.”

Passengers who had bookings affected by the withdrawal of MV Hebrides will be contacted about the resuming service.

CalMac has confirmed bookings will reopen from Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, repairs on the drenching system of MV Lord of the Isles are continuing and “progressing well”.

The vessel was pulled from service on May 17 which means the Mallaig to Lochboisdale route is currently suspended. This is expected to last around eight days.

