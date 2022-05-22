Teenager Danielle Cameron, 16, reported missing from Dingwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to help trace a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the Dingwall area.

Danielle Cameron was last seen at around 9.50pm on Saturday.

Officers have said she is known to frequent the Inverness and Invergordon areas.

She is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build with shoulder length dark hair. Her nose is also pierced.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey hooded top, a larger fit black jacket with Ferrari written on it, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4100 of May 21.