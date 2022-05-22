Teenager Danielle Cameron, 16, reported missing from Dingwall By Ellie Milne May 22, 2022, 7:04 pm Updated: May 22, 2022, 7:47 pm Danielle Cameron, 16, has been reported missing. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An appeal has been launched to help trace a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the Dingwall area. Danielle Cameron was last seen at around 9.50pm on Saturday. Officers have said she is known to frequent the Inverness and Invergordon areas. She is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build with shoulder length dark hair. Her nose is also pierced. When last seen, she was wearing a grey hooded top, a larger fit black jacket with Ferrari written on it, black leggings and white trainers. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4100 of May 21. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tom Stephens reported missing from Isle of Skye as family grow concerned Police renew appeal to trace 76-year-old man missing in Highlands for almost four weeks Missing teen Sophie Miah last seen on Crown Street in Aberdeen Teodor Asaftei reported missing from Aberdeen believed to be in Edinburgh