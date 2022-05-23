Coastguard rescue 180 nautical miles off west coast of Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The coastguard was called out for a medivac off the west coast of Shetland early today.

Shetland Coastguard called the rescue helicopter Rescue 900 to assist a person who had taken unwell on a floating production, storage and offloading vessel known as a FPSO.

The vessel was 180 miles north, north-west of Sumburgh.

The coastguard was called at 12.25am to assist.

A spokesman said: “We were involved in a medivac from the west of Shetland. It was 180 nautical miles west, north-west of Sumburgh.

“The patient was transferred to hospital on the Rescue 900 helicopter.”