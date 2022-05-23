Coastguard rescue 180 nautical miles off west coast of Shetland By Louise Glen May 23, 2022, 8:25 am Updated: May 23, 2022, 12:01 pm 0 Stornoway Coastguard. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The coastguard was called out for a medivac off the west coast of Shetland early today. Shetland Coastguard called the rescue helicopter Rescue 900 to assist a person who had taken unwell on a floating production, storage and offloading vessel known as a FPSO. The vessel was 180 miles north, north-west of Sumburgh. The coastguard was called at 12.25am to assist. A spokesman said: “We were involved in a medivac from the west of Shetland. It was 180 nautical miles west, north-west of Sumburgh. “The patient was transferred to hospital on the Rescue 900 helicopter.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close