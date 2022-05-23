Orkney Islands Council confirms first Ukrainian refugees arrived this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that the first refugees from Ukraine arrived on the island this month through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The authority has also announced they have appointed a project officer to lead the process and planning for its refugee resettlement programmes.

As well as this, the authority is also in the process of appointing a housing support officer to assist.

Settling in

Head of community learning, leisure and housing at Orkney Islands Council, Frances Troup said: “The household concerned is being hosted by a family on mainland Orkney and it’s important they are given the time and privacy required to be allowed to settle in as best they can.

“We have been in touch with the host to see how we can provide support and we are following that through.”

Another household is due to arrive on the islands later this month and will again be hosted by a family on the mainland.

A further 68 households in Orkney have expressed an interest to host refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and staff from the council are undertaking property and disclosure checks on those.

Working as ‘quickly as we can’

Ms Troup said that the council is working their way through the list, as well as carrying out the relevant property and safeguarding checks as “quickly as possible”.

The council made an earlier commitment to provide housing for two Afghan households and at least two Ukrainian households and this led to an appeal for private registered landlords to come forward with offers of homes.

However, it has been revealed that four of the six who initially offered properties from within the private sector have since pulled out.

The other two will still go ahead and the council is in the process making arrangements with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla), who will be matching households.

Ms Troup said: “Staff are going to return to the original list of private offers and see if there are any others that may meet the criteria and check to see if they are still available.

“We may have to go down the route of social housing, which raises further challenges, as it is widely known that this is an area stretched to the limit and beyond.”

It has also been announced by the council it is within the right of refugees to decline an offer of a home in Orkney, Ms Troup said.

Orkney – welcoming community

She added: “Some of these families will be from city areas and will know best whether a rural island setting is suitable for them or not, or whether we would have the facilities they feel they would require.

“We must always be mindful that these are refugees fleeing a country at war and many will be traumatised and living in an unfamiliar place, perhaps not able to speak the language and not knowing anyone.

“Orkney is known for being a welcoming community and we must thank all those who have already contributed in so many ways. We are confident that people will continue to work with us to ensure those resettled here are made to feel as welcome as possible.”