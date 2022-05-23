Storm damage to be cleared up near popular A9 Ralia Cafe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trees near a Highland cafe damaged during Storm Corrie will be cleared up over the next three weeks.

A stretch of the A9 Perth to Inverness road south of Newtonmore, near Ralia Cafe, is undergoing landscaping works to clear up the damage.

Temporary traffic lights and a single lane closure will be in place until May 27 as timber stacks will be close to the roadside.

From May 30, these measures will only be in place during working hours, which will be between 8.30am and 4pm.

Works will be halted at weekends and on Friday June 3 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “This essential landscape project to the woodland strip near the Ralia Cafe will ensure the continued safe operation of the network.

“Our landscaping teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project.”