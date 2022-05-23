Historic Argyll visitor attraction to reopen after earthquake damage repaired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Historic Argyll visitor attraction to reopen after earthquake damage repaired

By Michelle Henderson
May 23, 2022, 4:09 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 5:32 pm
Auchindrain township will reopen to the public on June 1; six months after being damage in the wake of an earthquake.
A historic township on the west coast is to reopen to the public six months after it suffered earthquake damage.

Auchindrain township, Bail’ Ach’ an Droighinn, in Argyll was forced to shut to visitors in November after a 3.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the west coast.

A number of buildings at the historic site, situated on the A83 between Inveraray and Lochgilphead, suffered damage after the earthquake “took its toll.”

The interior of a property of Auchindrain Township.
Operators of the 22-acre heritage site have now been forced to adapt their visitor experience as they work to make the damaged properties safe.

Auchindrain director Bob Clark said: “The earthquake took its toll on a number of our buildings and, as a result, we will have to limit access to guided tours only until the buildings are made safe for visitors.

“We attract thousands of visitors every year keen to see and experience what life was like in the past in rural Scotland.”

What is Auchindrain?

Auchindrain is the last remaining example of a township, a small independent farming community.

A number of guided tours will be held across the site with visitors required to book ahead of schedule.

Mr Clark added: “We are proud to be able to help people see and enjoy this special and now unique part of Scottish history and will continue to work hard to preserve it for the future.

Properties and surrounding land in Auchindrain Township.
A number of buildings were damaged in the wake of a 3.3 earthquake in November.

“It’s a great shame we cannot welcome guests on a drop-in basis but feel this new, temporary, arrangement will enhance the visitor experience and we look forward to continuing to welcome people from across Scotland, the UK and the world.”

The attraction will reopen on June 1.

The earthquake is the second of its kind to be recorded across the north and north-east in recent months.

In March, a tremor which measured 5.1 magnitude occurred about 112 miles north-east of Shetland.

You can book tickets here or by emailing info@auchindrain.org.uk, or by calling 01499 618125.

