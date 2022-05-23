Historic Argyll visitor attraction to reopen after earthquake damage repaired

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A historic township on the west coast is to reopen to the public six months after it suffered earthquake damage.

Auchindrain township, Bail’ Ach’ an Droighinn, in Argyll was forced to shut to visitors in November after a 3.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the west coast.

A number of buildings at the historic site, situated on the A83 between Inveraray and Lochgilphead, suffered damage after the earthquake “took its toll.”

Auchindrain director Bob Clark said: “The earthquake took its toll on a number of our buildings and, as a result, we will have to limit access to guided tours only until the buildings are made safe for visitors.

“We attract thousands of visitors every year keen to see and experience what life was like in the past in rural Scotland.”

What is Auchindrain?

Auchindrain is the last remaining example of a township, a small independent farming community.

Operators of the 22-acre heritage site have now been forced to adapt their visitor experience as they work to make the damaged properties safe.

A number of guided tours will be held across the site with visitors required to book ahead of schedule.

Mr Clark added: “We are proud to be able to help people see and enjoy this special and now unique part of Scottish history and will continue to work hard to preserve it for the future.

“It’s a great shame we cannot welcome guests on a drop-in basis but feel this new, temporary, arrangement will enhance the visitor experience and we look forward to continuing to welcome people from across Scotland, the UK and the world.”

The attraction will reopen on June 1.

The earthquake is the second of its kind to be recorded across the north and north-east in recent months.

In March, a tremor which measured 5.1 magnitude occurred about 112 miles north-east of Shetland.

You can book tickets here or by emailing info@auchindrain.org.uk, or by calling 01499 618125.