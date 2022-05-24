Football memories project asks fans for help to create the most comprehensive history of the sport in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football memories project asks fans for help to create the most comprehensive history of the sport in Inverness

By Stuart Findlay
May 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:46 am
Pictures like this one from an Inverness Thistle v Clachnacuddin game at Kingsmills in the 1960s are being sought.
Pictures like this one from an Inverness Thistle v Clachnacuddin game at Kingsmills in the 1960s are being sought.

Invernessians are being asked to wrack their brains for football memories to help the most comprehensive research project about the sport in the Highland capital to date.

The project is being promoted by the Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust.

It will build on monthly meetings held at the Caledonian Stadium, where older people meet to recall football memories.

The trust is being supported by Clachnacuddin and High Life Highland to carry out in-depth research of the senior clubs that have played in Inverness.

Football has been played in the Highland capital since 1885.

The detailed research will focus on clubs including Citadel FC – who were one of the first teams formed before folding in 1937 – Clachnacuddin, Inverness Thistle, Caledonian and Caley Thistle.

How will the project work?

The project aims to conduct interviews with players, officials and supporters, produce an online catalogue of photos, film and memories and the ultimate aim is to mount a public display of memorabilia.

An appeal for memorabilia will be made at the launch, which will take part at the May monthly meeting of the Memories Club on Friday.

Gordon Fyfe, joint chairman of the ICT Community Trust, said: “This is a project that builds on the success of our monthly meetings, which aim to revive memories from the past in a friendly social setting.

The Clach clean sweep side of 1947-48.

“There are excellent sources of information in existence through the books written to record the histories of the various clubs.

“We aim to bring all the information together and provide a well-researched history of the game in the city in an entertaining way.

The first phase of the project is the launch of Inverness Football Memories on the Am Baile website.

High Life Highland is offering advice through its management of the Highland Archive Centre, Inverness Library and Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

The first phase of the project is an Inverness Football Memories feature on Am Baile, featuring photographs, film and stories of all the sides being covered in the research.

‘Huge value to the community’

Mr Fyfe, who played for Caledonian in the 1970s, has been working with fellow ICT community trustee Dave Milroy, Peter Corbett and Alex Chisholm.

Mr Milroy played more than 900 games for Inverness Thistle while Mr Corbett played for all three Inverness sides and managed Caledonian and Clach.

Mr Chisholm is the current chairman of Clachnacuddin and comes from a family steeped in the club’s history.

He said: “We are delighted to be involved in this project.

Clach chairman Alex Chisholm.

“It has been fun looking out the photographs of the Clach teams down the years and the trophies won.

“It highlights the rich history of this club and I’m sure many Clach fans will enjoy reviving memories of some great times when they view Inverness Football Memories on Am Baile.”

Steve Walsh, chief executive of High Life Highland, added: “This is an excellent project which will be of huge value to our community.”

Bill McAllister, who has covered Highland League football for more than 50 years, is carrying out the research.

Anyone with a photograph that they would like to feature on Am Baile should contact ambaile@highlifehighland.com or send it to Am Baile, Highland Archive Centre, Bught Road, Inverness IV3 5SS.

All pictures will be returned.

Tags

Conversation

