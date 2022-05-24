Football memories project asks fans for help to create the most comprehensive history of the sport in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Invernessians are being asked to wrack their brains for football memories to help the most comprehensive research project about the sport in the Highland capital to date.

The project is being promoted by the Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust.

It will build on monthly meetings held at the Caledonian Stadium, where older people meet to recall football memories.

The trust is being supported by Clachnacuddin and High Life Highland to carry out in-depth research of the senior clubs that have played in Inverness.

Football has been played in the Highland capital since 1885.

The detailed research will focus on clubs including Citadel FC – who were one of the first teams formed before folding in 1937 – Clachnacuddin, Inverness Thistle, Caledonian and Caley Thistle.

How will the project work?

The project aims to conduct interviews with players, officials and supporters, produce an online catalogue of photos, film and memories and the ultimate aim is to mount a public display of memorabilia.

An appeal for memorabilia will be made at the launch, which will take part at the May monthly meeting of the Memories Club on Friday.

Gordon Fyfe, joint chairman of the ICT Community Trust, said: “This is a project that builds on the success of our monthly meetings, which aim to revive memories from the past in a friendly social setting.

“There are excellent sources of information in existence through the books written to record the histories of the various clubs.

“We aim to bring all the information together and provide a well-researched history of the game in the city in an entertaining way.

The first phase of the project is the launch of Inverness Football Memories on the Am Baile website.

High Life Highland is offering advice through its management of the Highland Archive Centre, Inverness Library and Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

The first phase of the project is an Inverness Football Memories feature on Am Baile, featuring photographs, film and stories of all the sides being covered in the research.

‘Huge value to the community’

Mr Fyfe, who played for Caledonian in the 1970s, has been working with fellow ICT community trustee Dave Milroy, Peter Corbett and Alex Chisholm.

Mr Milroy played more than 900 games for Inverness Thistle while Mr Corbett played for all three Inverness sides and managed Caledonian and Clach.

Mr Chisholm is the current chairman of Clachnacuddin and comes from a family steeped in the club’s history.

He said: “We are delighted to be involved in this project.

“It has been fun looking out the photographs of the Clach teams down the years and the trophies won.

“It highlights the rich history of this club and I’m sure many Clach fans will enjoy reviving memories of some great times when they view Inverness Football Memories on Am Baile.”

Steve Walsh, chief executive of High Life Highland, added: “This is an excellent project which will be of huge value to our community.”

Bill McAllister, who has covered Highland League football for more than 50 years, is carrying out the research.

Anyone with a photograph that they would like to feature on Am Baile should contact ambaile@highlifehighland.com or send it to Am Baile, Highland Archive Centre, Bught Road, Inverness IV3 5SS.

All pictures will be returned.