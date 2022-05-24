Blood smeared on walls and sinks blocked in latest bout of vandalism at Highland public toilets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Blood smeared on walls and sinks blocked in latest bout of vandalism at Highland public toilets

By Lauren Robertson
May 24, 2022, 4:51 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 4:57 pm
Public toilets at Ardersier. Picture via Google Street View.
Public toilets at Ardersier. Picture via Google Street View.

Public toilets at Ardersier have been closed after vandals left them in a “considerable mess”.

Debbie Sutton, amenity services manager at Highland Council, said there was blood smeared over the sinks and walls, wet toilet roll and rubbish strewn around and toilets and sinks blocked up.

The facility on the Moray Firth coast is the latest to be targeted in a number of incidents in the Highlands, with public toilets in Kingussie, Aviemore and Alness also vandalised in recent years.

The toilets will remain closed for the foreseeable future until the council is satisfied the threat of further vandalism is reduced.

‘Total waste of taxpayers’ money’

Ms Sutton said she was “disappointed” in the way such facilities have been treated across the Highlands.

She added: “Some facilities are locally run by the community, so the vandals are simply damaging the efforts of their own families, friends, and neighbours.

“Vandalism, while not only criminal, is a total waste of taxpayers’ money and diverts resources from council works and services.

“It’s vital that our public toilets are safeguarded and no more are lost before the main 2022 tourism season begins.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism at any public toilets in the Highlands should get in touch with police on 101.

