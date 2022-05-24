Blood smeared on walls and sinks blocked in latest bout of vandalism at Highland public toilets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Public toilets at Ardersier have been closed after vandals left them in a “considerable mess”.

Debbie Sutton, amenity services manager at Highland Council, said there was blood smeared over the sinks and walls, wet toilet roll and rubbish strewn around and toilets and sinks blocked up.

The facility on the Moray Firth coast is the latest to be targeted in a number of incidents in the Highlands, with public toilets in Kingussie, Aviemore and Alness also vandalised in recent years.

The toilets will remain closed for the foreseeable future until the council is satisfied the threat of further vandalism is reduced.

‘Total waste of taxpayers’ money’

Ms Sutton said she was “disappointed” in the way such facilities have been treated across the Highlands.

She added: “Some facilities are locally run by the community, so the vandals are simply damaging the efforts of their own families, friends, and neighbours.

“Vandalism, while not only criminal, is a total waste of taxpayers’ money and diverts resources from council works and services.

“It’s vital that our public toilets are safeguarded and no more are lost before the main 2022 tourism season begins.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism at any public toilets in the Highlands should get in touch with police on 101.