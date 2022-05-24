Sofology to open first Highland store in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sofology is to open its most northerly store in Inverness this summer.

The British furniture retailer is to become the latest retailer to take up residence at Inverness Retail and Business Park.

The store will replace the former Outfit clothing store, which closed last year following the collapse of Arcadia.

Preparations have been well under way at the site in recent weeks in anticipation of their arrival.

Its unclear at this time exactly when the store is expected to open.

Park owners British Land said Sofology will make a “fantastic addition” to the parks current offering.

A spokesman said: “This is a fantastic addition to the Inverness Shopping Park line up and marks another successful letting of a vacant unit to a high quality brand.

“We’re excited to bring Sofology’s huge range of furniture and home accessories to the park when the new store opens this summer.”

Inverness retail park upgrade

Contractors from Key Property Solutions (KPS) have been busy on site transforming the vacant unit to the retailers specifications.

The former Outfit facade has been torn down to coincide with improvements being made to the units main interior.

Sofology will be the latest retailer to move into the retail park.

Mountain Warehouse opened a brand new store at the complex last year.

They followed in the footsteps of Wren Kitchens and The Range.