Nine-month-old baby and three adults taken to hospital following five-vehicle crash in Orkney

A nine-month-old baby and three adults were taken to hospital following a crash in Orkney.

The five-vehicle crash happened just before 9am on the A965 Kirkwall to Stromness road near Quanterness Farm and Grainshore Road.

All four people who were taken to hospital were taken as a precaution and were later discharged.

The vehicles involved in the crash included a Volvo C30 and a Ford Kuga.

Officers in Orkney are now hoping to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Eric Bruce from Kirkwall Police Station said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash. We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or the vehicles involved to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage, as this could help us establish the circumstances.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 0695 of may 24.