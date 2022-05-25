Tom and Luke Stoltman breeze past the opening rounds of the World’s Strongest Man competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Invergordon brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman wowed the crowd as they breezed past the opening rounds in this year’s World Strongest Man competition.

Both brothers are title holders, with Tom, 27, crowned last year’s World Strongest Man, and Luke, 37, the 2021 European champion.

The duo were on top form as they won both opening round events of their qualification stage groups in Sacramento yesterday.

Tom – who became the first Scot to clinch the title of World Strongest Man last year – impressed the crowd by completing the loading race in 38.39 seconds and the deadlift ladder with five reps in 51.46 seconds.

Stoltman brothers in action again

Currently, he leads his group with 12 points ahead of the nearest competitor, Kevin Faires from the US, after two of six events.

Older brother, Luke also leads his group with 12 points, four points clear of the next competitor, Jean-Stephen Coraboeuf from France.

The duo now face two more challenges, Car Walk and Log Lift, today.

Both brothers are hoping to lift the title this year, with Luke Stoltman tipped for a podium spot after narrowly missing out on a second year as Europe’s Strong Man.

He was beaten at the 2022 competition last month by Ukrainian, Oleksii Novikov.

To keep updated with the latest results and the Stoltman brothers’ progress click here.