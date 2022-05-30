Planning ahead: Sports pitch proposed at Culloden Academy and holiday lodges approved at Tomatin farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Planning ahead: Sports pitch proposed at Culloden Academy and holiday lodges approved at Tomatin farm

By Sean McAngus
May 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 30, 2022, 11:53 am
Proposed sports pitch at Culloden Academy included in the latest planning applications.
Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Highland Council.

There are plans to transform a former smithy in Alness into self-catering accommodation and the construction of a sports pitch at Culloden Academy.

Planners have also approved the building of a bowling club storage shed and the construction of holiday cabins and a support building at a Tomatin farm.

Change of use for former Smithy

AJ Black Chartered Architectural Technologist is representing Donald Bell in the application for the renovation of a former smithy in Alness.

It is proposed that the building would be transformed into self-catering accommodation.

There are hopes that if approved the change of use for the former blacksmith’s building will add to the accommodation offering for visitors.

Layout of proposed renovation of former Smithy and change of use to self-catering accommodation in Alness.

Proposed sports pitch at Culloden Academy

An application has been submitted for a new sports pitch at Culloden Academy.

Colin Armstrong Architects is representing Highland Council in the application.

The full-size synthetic pitch will have fencing and a drainage system.

Proposed sports pitch at Culloden Academy.

This is part of the Culloden Academy major redevelopment which will comprise of replacing the school buildings, sports facilities and car parking.

The £19m investment at Culloden is part of a wider £60m investment by the local authority into the school estate.

In the past week, Highland Council has also determined some applications.

Holiday cabins and a support building will be constructed at a Tomatin farm, with the building of Dornoch Bowling Club’s new storage shed also approved by planning chiefs.

Holiday cabins and support building at Tomatin farm

At Morile Farm near Tomatin, holiday cabins and a support complex will be built.

LDN Architects llp represented owner Edward Cameron MacKintosh in the application.

There will be three holiday cabins.

The support building will include a reception area, storage, waste
and recycling facilities.

Drawing impressions.

New storage shed for Dornoch Bowling Club

A new storage shed will be erected at Dornoch’s Bowling Club.

Keppie Design submitted an application on behalf of Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

The new building will replace the current timber sheds with a more durable storage structure, in keeping with the existing bowling clubhouse.

This will also include a new boundary wall to the east edge of the bowling green.

