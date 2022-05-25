New Highland-led initiative aims to improve diagnosis of Lyme disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Highland-led initiative aims to improve diagnosis of Lyme disease

By Lauren Robertson
May 25, 2022, 11:20 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 11:54 am
The new scheme hopes to make Lyme disease easier to diagnose. Picture: NHS Western Isles/Universal News And Sport (Scotland)
A new initiative led by GPs in the Highlands aims to gather more accurate Lyme disease case numbers and make the diagnosis of it easier.

The Lyme Disease General Practice Sentinel Scheme is a collaboration between NHS Highland, Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and Pfizer Inc.

It has been given the go ahead to roll out across Scotland and England after being trialed across 15 GP practices in the Highlands.

Those taking part were provided with a Lyme specific training package as well as a digital guidance and data capture tool which helps guide them through a consultation when Lyme disease has been suspected or confirmed.

Helping with diagnosis

Lyme disease can be difficult to diagnose as symptomatic rashes vary widely and patients can display a range seemingly unrelated symptoms.

It can occur when someone is bitten by a tick carrying Lyme causing bacteria, but many do not remember being bitten.

Dr James Douglas, lead clinician in the scheme, said it was well received by those who had taken part in the trial.

“The pilot phase of the project indicated that the use of the tool was broadly accepted by GPs who generally found it easy to use and helpful to aid decision making in what can be a tricky diagnostic process,” he said.

“It is important we try to support diagnosis in any way we can since Lyme can be easily cured with antibiotics if it is caught early.”

More accurate case numbers

Though the disease is relatively common in some areas of the UK, information on exactly how many patients are getting early stage Lyme disease each year is unclear.

NHS Highland project manager Sam Holden said the scheme hopes to clarify the case numbers: “Our initial results show that we can collect good quality data on Lyme disease cases in GPs.

“This means we can capture all the cases that are diagnosed by GPs based on clinical history as well as those diagnosed via laboratory blood test results, supporting evidence that the number of cases reported has, until now, represented an underestimation.”

It will also hopefully help to identify groups of people who may be at an increased risk of contracting the disease.

[[title]]

[[text]]

