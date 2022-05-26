ScotRail and driver’s union Aslef to resume talks over pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail and driver’s union Aslef to resume talks over pay dispute

By Ross Hempseed
May 26, 2022, 9:09 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 11:53 am
ScotRail and Aslef to resume talks over pay dispute. Pic: Kami Thomson.
ScotRail will begin formal talks with rail union Aslef over a pay dispute that forced the operator to introduce an emergency timetable and cut 1,000 weekly services.

The new timetable, which resulted in 700-weekday services and 350-weekend services being axed across Scotland, was introduced on Monday.

It is due to the 1,200 ScotRail drivers refusing to work overtime or on rest days leading to driver shortages.

The new timetable is said to be disproportionately affecting Highland communities that rely on trains to travel to Inverness or Wick via the Far North Line.

Train travelling to Wick from Inverness on the Far North Line. Pic: Sandy McCook

The last train travelling to Wick/Thurso now leaves Inverness at 2pm instead of 6pm.

Commuters in Aberdeen have also been impacted, and the last train to Inverness leaves at 6.18pm compared to 10pm.

Many hit out, claiming it was not a “modern, customer service railway” anymore. 

Speaking earlier this week, David Simpson, delivery director for ScotRail, said: “We’re sorry to our customers for the disruption they are facing as a result of the reduction in services, and we share their frustration.

“We’re keen to resolve the dispute as soon as possible, and the timetable will operate for as long as it needs to in order to provide a more dependable service.”

ScotRail is under immense pressure to resolve the dispute with the union and its drivers after they rejected the 2.2% guaranteed pay increase.

Talks held in hope rather than expectation

Drivers could get a 5% pay increase if passenger numbers recover following strike action.

Aslef said that 2.2% “isn’t enough” given the current circumstances, with inflation at its highest in 40 years.

The Scottish Government brought the train operator back into public ownership at the beginning of April but has since faced challenges keeping the drivers from striking.

Both sides will return to the table on Thursday, May 26, where there is little hope for a resolution to the ongoing travel chaos.

The RMT union, whose members include other railway workers who have been balloted over strike action, will also be part of the talks.

A source close to the negotiations told the BBC that the talks would be taking place in hope rather than expectation.

To find out how the new timetable may affect your journey click here.

