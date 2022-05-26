ScotRail and driver’s union Aslef to resume talks over pay dispute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail will begin formal talks with rail union Aslef over a pay dispute that forced the operator to introduce an emergency timetable and cut 1,000 weekly services.

The new timetable, which resulted in 700-weekday services and 350-weekend services being axed across Scotland, was introduced on Monday.

It is due to the 1,200 ScotRail drivers refusing to work overtime or on rest days leading to driver shortages.

The new timetable is said to be disproportionately affecting Highland communities that rely on trains to travel to Inverness or Wick via the Far North Line.

The last train travelling to Wick/Thurso now leaves Inverness at 2pm instead of 6pm.

Commuters in Aberdeen have also been impacted, and the last train to Inverness leaves at 6.18pm compared to 10pm.

Many hit out, claiming it was not a “modern, customer service railway” anymore.

Speaking earlier this week, David Simpson, delivery director for ScotRail, said: “We’re sorry to our customers for the disruption they are facing as a result of the reduction in services, and we share their frustration.

“We’re keen to resolve the dispute as soon as possible, and the timetable will operate for as long as it needs to in order to provide a more dependable service.”

ScotRail is under immense pressure to resolve the dispute with the union and its drivers after they rejected the 2.2% guaranteed pay increase.

Talks held in hope rather than expectation

Drivers could get a 5% pay increase if passenger numbers recover following strike action.

Aslef said that 2.2% “isn’t enough” given the current circumstances, with inflation at its highest in 40 years.

The Scottish Government brought the train operator back into public ownership at the beginning of April but has since faced challenges keeping the drivers from striking.

Both sides will return to the table on Thursday, May 26, where there is little hope for a resolution to the ongoing travel chaos.

The RMT union, whose members include other railway workers who have been balloted over strike action, will also be part of the talks.

A source close to the negotiations told the BBC that the talks would be taking place in hope rather than expectation.

To find out how the new timetable may affect your journey click here.