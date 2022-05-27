Football memories from one of the Highland League’s oldest living ex-players help kick off Inverness research project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football memories from one of the Highland League’s oldest living ex-players help kick off Inverness research project

By John Ross
May 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 11:57 am
Inverness Thistle in the 1955-56 season. Gordon Inkster is pictured furthest left in the back row.
Pride of place among Gordon Inkster’s football memorabilia is a cup final winner’s medal which has a bittersweet story attached.

The former Inverness Thistle full back played in every round of the 1955-56 Scottish Supplementary Cup (North) until injury ruled him out of the two-legged final.

The Jags won, but with only 11 medals awarded to the winners, he feared his previous efforts would go unrewarded.

However, his replacement, Johnnie Christie – father of Caley Thistle legend Charlie – handed over his medal in recognition of Gordon’s valuable contribution.

Gordon’s story to feature in football memories project launch

Gordon, now 90, is one of the oldest living Highland League footballers in Inverness.

His story will be told at the launch of Inverness Football Memories Project today.

It features on the Am Baile website which is run by High Life Highland, and includes photographs, film, stories and memorabilia.

An appeal for contributions has been issued to help build a comprehensive history of football in Inverness.

The project is being promoted by the Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust and supported by Clachnacuddin FC.

Charlie Christie and Gordon Inskster

It aims to build on monthly meetings held at the Caledonian Stadium, where older people meet to recall football memories.

Future phases will see detailed research since association football was first played in the Highland capital in the early 1880, podcasts and a permanent display.

Gordon, who grew up in Bunchrew, played with Inverness Thistle for 12 years, with a two-year break from 1952 for his national service.

His breakthrough into the first team came when he played in a challenge match against Falkirk.

He made such an impression that he was offered a trial with the Scottish First Division side.

However, he turned down the chance as he did not wish to jeopardise his apprenticeship as a motor mechanic.

Cup final memories

He played with many great players and two stand out – winger George Herd, who also played for Clyde and Sunderland, and his great friend Andy ‘Jupie’ Mitchell, one of the Highland League’s most prolific strikers.

Gordon said: “George was a wonderful winger who laid the ball on a plate for Jupie, who was deadly in front of goal.

“We had many gritty and determined players, such as Jock Sievewright at centre half, who gave everything for the team, but George and Jupie were the standouts who made the difference.”

One of his strongest football memories is of the 1955-56 Scottish Supplementary Cup (North), which replaced the Qualifying Cup for three seasons in the mid-1950s, and almost missing out on his medal after helping Thistle reach the final against Nairn County.

Gordon Inkster studies the Inverness Thistle line-up

Charlie Christie, now head of the ICT football academy, said of the cup final story: “When I first heard this story many years ago, I must admit to being hugely proud of my dad as it was a superb gesture.

“I know he loved every minute of playing for Inverness Thistle during the 1950s and for him to help in winning this trophy would have been a massive moment for him personally.

“To follow it up with the handover of the medal to Gordon was terrific.

“He was also lucky enough to win the North of Scotland Cup with the Jags in 1953 and I have the medal in the same box as my own North of Scotland Cup winners’ medal from exactly 40 years later in 1993 with Caley.

“It’s great to know that Mr Inkster has kept the medal safe all these years and it has always been nice over the years to meet up with former teammates of my dad.”

Never booked in 12-year career

Remarkably, Gordon completed his career without ever having been booked.

His service with the club was recognised with a benefit against Fraserburgh in a Highland League match, which netted him £160.

The football memories project launch will also hear the story of Roshie Fraser delaying his honeymoon in October 1970 to play for Thistle in the Highland League Cup final against Clach.

Thistle won 6-1 and Roshie’s new bride, Dolina ‘Lina’, was pictured with the cup and the team a day after her marriage.

The football memories project is looking for pictures and other memorabilia from Inverness football

Anyone with a photograph that they would like to feature on Am Baile should contact ambaile@highlifehighland.com or send to Am Baile, Highland Archive Centre, Bught Road, Inverness.

The ICT community development team can deal with inquiries. Contact  mark.watson@icttrust.org.uk

