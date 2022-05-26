Highland Council will be led by SNP and Independents as members agree senior political jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A relatively harmonious first meeting of the new Highland Council saw the SNP-Independent coalition deal agreed.

Councillor Raymond Bremner won a vote against Liberal Democrat leader Alasdair Christie to take the reins as leader of the council.

Under Mr Bremner’s tenure, the SNP took the most seats at Highland Council for the first time, with 22 to the Independents’ 21. There were four abstentions – thought to be all Green party members.

This seals the deal on the SNP-Independent joint coalition.

In the first item of business, Independent group leader Bill Lobban was unanimously elected convener of the council.

Mr Lobban immediately drew laughs, as he invited Mr Bremner to “say a few words – with emphasis on the few“.

Famed for his long speeches, Mr Bremner was succinct today.

No more political point scoring

The new leader thanked Caithness voters and Highland colleagues for his election, and paid tributes to past colleagues – particularly former leader Margaret Davidson.

He pledged to work for all the people of the Highlands. That means investing in jobs to reverse the “Highland clearances” and ensure the region gets a fair deal at a national level.

“Geographically we are the biggest council in the whole of the country,” said Mr Bremner. “We have a population of nearly quarter of a million.

“The council itself is one of the biggest employers in the area, with nearly 10,000 staff and employees. We are a council that should be recognised at both Scottish Government and UK Government levels for all that we are.”

Mr Bremner said he wants to build a Highland economy “fit for the future” and he would strive to secure a strong deal nationally.

However, he took a swipe at opposition claims that the council would pander to the Scottish Government.

“We need to be committed to ensuring that this council is best positioned in respect of our representation to government,” he said. “The political recognition of the Highland Council needs to be at a higher level.”

He added: “I’d like to see us dispense with a lot of the opportunistic politics that are less about point-scoring and more about making a real, material difference to the people of the Highlands.”

Opposition vows to ensure Highland comes first

It’s national politics that proved to be the elephant in the room.

Although he lost out on the top job, Alasdair Christie was undeterred. Highland Council members unanimously appointed him official leader of the opposition.

Mr Christie said the Liberal Democrats would provide support and scrutiny to ensure the Highland voice comes first.

The cost of living crisis is a priority. “We need to be aware of the impact of isolation on the most vulnerable members of our communities,” he said.

Mr Christie led the budget process in the last political term, and today challenged members to “stand by the capital programme”. He said the programme focuses on the future by providing resources to young people.

The official opposition will scrutinise, support and challenge, said Mr Christie.

He quipped: “There will be fundamental disagreements – and we will always be right.”

Tough times ahead

This morning marked the first meeting of the new council post-election, and a landmark moment since the pandemic.

Members gathered in person – some wearing masks – while others joined remotely from their area offices.

“With 34 new members, the winds of change are certainly blowing through this chamber, and hopefully they will feel more like a breath of fresh air,” the convener said.

Mr Lobban said the last political term was the most challenging since the Second World War, and there are more tough times ahead.

“It is your collective responsibility to see the Highlands continue to thrive,” he said.

“I wish you well in your task. The future of Highland is in your hands.”