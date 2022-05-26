Highland Council will be led by SNP and Independents as members agree senior political jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council will be led by SNP and Independents as members agree senior political jobs

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
May 26, 2022, 1:28 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 2:06 pm
Joint coalition between SNP and Independents will steer Highland Council for next five years. Photo: Sandy McCook
Joint coalition between SNP and Independents will steer Highland Council for next five years. Photo: Sandy McCook

A relatively harmonious first meeting of the new Highland Council saw the SNP-Independent coalition deal agreed.

Councillor Raymond Bremner won a vote against Liberal Democrat leader Alasdair Christie to take the reins as leader of the council.

Under Mr Bremner’s tenure, the SNP took the most seats at Highland Council for the first time, with 22 to the Independents’ 21. There were four abstentions – thought to be all Green party members.

This seals the deal on the SNP-Independent joint coalition.

In the first item of business, Independent group leader Bill Lobban was unanimously elected convener of the council.

Mr Lobban immediately drew laughs, as he invited Mr Bremner to “say a few words – with emphasis on the few“.

Famed for his long speeches, Mr Bremner was succinct today.

No more political point scoring

The new leader thanked Caithness voters and Highland colleagues for his election, and paid tributes to past colleagues – particularly former leader Margaret Davidson.

He pledged to work for all the people of the Highlands. That means investing in jobs to reverse the “Highland clearances” and ensure the region gets a fair deal at a national level.

Highland Council members elected Councillor Raymond Bremner to lead the council.

“Geographically we are the biggest council in the whole of the country,” said Mr Bremner. “We have a population of nearly quarter of a million.

“The council itself is one of the biggest employers in the area, with nearly 10,000 staff and employees. We are a council that should be recognised at both Scottish Government and UK Government levels for all that we are.”

Mr Bremner said he wants to build a Highland economy “fit for the future” and he would strive to secure a strong deal nationally.

However, he took a swipe at opposition claims that the council would pander to the Scottish Government.

“We need to be committed to ensuring that this council is best positioned in respect of our representation to government,” he said. “The political recognition of the Highland Council needs to be at a higher level.”

He added: “I’d like to see us dispense with a lot of the opportunistic politics that are less about point-scoring and more about making a real, material difference to the people of the Highlands.”

Opposition vows to ensure Highland comes first

It’s national politics that proved to be the elephant in the room.

Although he lost out on the top job, Alasdair Christie was undeterred. Highland Council members unanimously appointed him official leader of the opposition.

Mr Christie said the Liberal Democrats would provide support and scrutiny to ensure the Highland voice comes first.

Alasdair Christie will lead the Liberal Democrats as the official opposition at Highland Council. Photo: Sandy McCook

The cost of living crisis is a priority. “We need to be aware of the impact of isolation on the most vulnerable members of our communities,” he said.

Mr Christie led the budget process in the last political term, and today challenged members to “stand by the capital programme”. He said the programme focuses on the future by providing resources to young people.

The official opposition will scrutinise, support and challenge, said Mr Christie.

He quipped: “There will be fundamental disagreements – and we will always be right.”

Tough times ahead

This morning marked the first meeting of the new council post-election, and a landmark moment since the pandemic.

Members gathered in person – some wearing masks – while others joined remotely from their area offices.

“With 34 new members, the winds of change are certainly blowing through this chamber, and hopefully they will feel more like a breath of fresh air,” the convener said.

Mr Lobban said the last political term was the most challenging since the Second World War, and there are more tough times ahead.

“It is your collective responsibility to see the Highlands continue to thrive,” he said.

“I wish you well in your task. The future of Highland is in your hands.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

