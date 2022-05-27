NHS Highland identifies £42m ‘budget gap’ – where are the problem areas?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Highland identifies £42m ‘budget gap’ – where are the problem areas?

By James Wyllie
May 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
The NHS Highland board will meet next week to hear about its budget and funding challenges for the year ahead. Picture by Sandy McCook
The NHS Highland board will meet next week to hear about its budget and funding challenges for the year ahead. Picture by Sandy McCook

NHS Highland bosses has found a £42 million “budget gap” needing filled by April – with extensive cuts and changes looming.

New budget papers going before its board next week have revealed the financial struggles the organisation is facing during the 2022-23 year.

They say plans are being drawn up for how they can save £26m – warning it will be “challenging” and poses a risk to services.

How the remaining £16m black hole can be plugged is currently under discussion with the Scottish Government.

Where are NHS Highland’s funding challenges?

Altogether the budget for this year includes around £246m in extra funding unavailable last year.

This includes cash from the Scottish Government to help tackle the likes of waiting times and drug deaths, and improve trauma network capability.

At the same time, rising costs and extra spending elsewhere mean chiefs are looking at a £288m bill.

Nearly £48m has also been earmarked for major projects including the new national treatment centre in Inverness.

The National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus, pictured in March, is scheduled to open to patients by the end of the year.
The National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus, pictured in March, is scheduled to open to patients by the end of the year.

Overall, it means they need to find £42,272,000 to balance the books by the end of the financial year.

2022-23 funding pressures breakdown:

  • Pressures from previous years brought forward: £49.2m
  • Pay rises: £16.8m
  • Inflation: £23.8m
  • Spending from anticipated allocations: £133.9m
  • Covid spending: £31.5m
  • ASC (adult social care): £20.5m
  • Remobilisation: £11.9m
  • Other pressures: £0.9m

How will the health board make savings?

Of the £42m gap in the NHS Highland budget, £26m will be found through a “cost improvement programme”, or CIP, which is currently being drawn up.

In previous years, the Scottish Government provided cash boosts to top up health boards hit hardest by Covid.

But the latest report says: “Funding will not be available for any slippage against the [cost improvement programme] in 2022-2023.

“The CIP, which is still being developed, will be challenging and the risk around delivery should be recognised.”

However, it has listed a “high level split” for the £26m project:

  • North Highland: £18.9m
  • Argyll & Bute: £4.1m
  • Adult social care: £3m

What happens next?

The board papers note that the budget may be further stretched still.

With no new Covid funding available, it means bosses have to dip into council and regional savings to cover the costs.

It’s estimated this will add a further £8.3m gap in the budget.

NHS Highland’s board will meet on May 31, where members will be asked to discuss its financial position and approve these initial allocations.

