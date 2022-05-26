Fisherfolk Festival celebrates rich coastal culture through story and song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fisherfolk Festival celebrates rich coastal culture through story and song

By Lauren Robertson
May 26, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 5:46 pm
Mermaid of the North statue in Balintore. Picture by Jason Hedges.
The Seaboard Villages Fisherfolk Festival, which brings people together through story and song, will take place this weekend.

Hilton, Balintore and Shandwick make up the Seaboard Villages on the Easter Ross coast.

The area’s annual festival is set over five venues between May 27 and 29, boasting live music, workshops and storytelling to celebrate the villages’ rich cultural history.

Children will be able to enjoy learning to mend nets and a dedicated play zone, while adults can indulge in whisky tastings and cooking demonstrations.

Songs of the sea and the land will be brought to the festival by famed singer and songwriter Archie Fisher, Tain-based Gaelic singer Carrie Afrin and Scots songstress Aileen Carr.

Tales will be told in Scots, English and Gaelic and will highlight Pictish and Viking history.

Seaboard Villages Fisherfolk Festival.

The Seaboard Centre will be the food hub of the festival with stalls and, of course, fish and chips. Talks from local authors, exhibitions, film screenings and an outdoor dance event will also be held at the centre.

There will be an open day at the Pictish stone site in Hilton, events in the newly-opened John Ross Visitor Centre and Tap Room Tales in the Balintore Inn each night.

Funding from VisitScotland’s 2022 Year of Storytelling has enabled organisers to showcase three resident storytellers plus the Pictish domestic re-enactment group the Rhynie Wifies.

