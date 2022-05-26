Man and woman charged after ‘depressing’ destruction of seabird eggs in Durness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and woman have been charged after a large number of eggs from nesting seabirds were destroyed.

Police were alerted to the incident at a nationally important seabird breeding site near Durness on May 17.

Wildlife crime officers and the RSPB said due to the large numbers of various eggs that were destroyed, it will have an impact on future breeding seasons.

Officers have now confirmed a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been charged.

They have also been charged with the disturbance of a rare breeding bird.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Constable Daniel Sutherland, wildlife crime liaison officer, said: “The destruction of such a large number of nesting birds’ eggs at an established seabird breeding site is extremely sad and disheartening.

“The disturbance of the corncrake, an extremely rare breeding bird, in the process is extremely frustrating knowing that this may hamper the successful breeding of such a rare bird.

“Police Scotland takes the unlawful disturbance of protected breeding birds seriously and all reports and information received regarding any possible disturbances will be investigated thoroughly and dealt with appropriately.

‘Particularly depressing’

“Our wildlife officers work closely with partner agencies, including RSPB and the Cairngorms National Park Authority in relation to cases of unlawful bird disturbance. We rely on their expert assistance in cases such as these and extend our thanks to them for assisting our investigations.”

Ian Thomson, RSPB Scotland’s head of investigations, said: “This incident is particularly depressing.

“Not only were numerous eggs of several species destroyed in what appeared to be an act of senseless destruction, but even more worryingly, a key site for one of Scotland’s rarest breeding birds will have suffered significant disturbance as a result.

“We are very concerned about the potential impact this could have on this year’s breeding season there.”