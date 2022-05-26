Man and woman charged after ‘depressing’ destruction of seabird eggs in Durness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man and woman charged after ‘depressing’ destruction of seabird eggs in Durness

By Louise Glen
May 26, 2022, 2:35 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 4:59 pm
A corncrake was disturbed during the incident. Picture by Graham Goodall.
A man and woman have been charged after a large number of eggs from nesting seabirds were destroyed.

Police were alerted to the incident at a nationally important seabird breeding site near Durness on May 17.

Wildlife crime officers and the RSPB said due to the large numbers of various eggs that were destroyed, it will have an impact on future breeding seasons.

Officers have now confirmed a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been charged.

They have also been charged with the disturbance of a rare breeding bird.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Great Northern Diver’s are one of the breeds of seabirds that rely on feeding grounds around Orkney. Supplied by RSPB Scotland/ Verity Hill

Constable Daniel Sutherland, wildlife crime liaison officer, said: “The destruction of such a large number of nesting birds’ eggs at an established seabird breeding site is extremely sad and disheartening.

“The disturbance of the corncrake, an extremely rare breeding bird, in the process is extremely frustrating knowing that this may hamper the successful breeding of such a rare bird.

“Police Scotland takes the unlawful disturbance of protected breeding birds seriously and all reports and information received regarding any possible disturbances will be investigated thoroughly and dealt with appropriately.

‘Particularly depressing’

“Our wildlife officers work closely with partner agencies, including RSPB and the Cairngorms National Park Authority in relation to cases of unlawful bird disturbance. We rely on their expert assistance in cases such as these and extend our thanks to them for assisting our investigations.”

Ian Thomson, RSPB Scotland’s head of investigations, said: “This incident is particularly depressing.

“Not only were numerous eggs of several species destroyed in what appeared to be an act of senseless destruction, but even more worryingly, a key site for one of Scotland’s rarest breeding birds will have suffered significant disturbance as a result.

“We are very concerned about the potential impact this could have on this year’s breeding season there.”

