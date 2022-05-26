Iona artist to use art and science to unpick the relationship between sonar and whale strandings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iona artist to use art and science to unpick the relationship between sonar and whale strandings

By Louise Glen
May 26, 2022, 5:25 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 5:27 pm
Mhairi Killin will explore the sea in her latest exhibition. Picture supplied by Mhairi Killin.
An Iona artist is planning to showcase her artistic investigation into why almost 70 whales were killed or injured around the coastline of her west coast home.

Mhairi Killin will open a major new collaborative multi-media exhibition On Sonorous Seas at An Tobar in Tobermory in July.

The installation in the Isle of Mull exhibition space will mix artefacts, video, poetry and soundscape alongside a series of podcasts.

The exhibition is inspired by the complex relationship between the militarisation of Scotland’s waters and its existing ecosystem.

The project was inspired by the events of 2018 when 45 badly decomposed Cuvier’s Beaked whales washed up on the shores of several Hebridean islands, including on Iona.

At the same time, another 23 whales were stranded on the west coast of Ireland.

Scientists have been investigating this “unique mortality event” in relation to the increased presence of military sonar activity in the area around Porcupine Bank, as confirmed by the Royal Navy in September 2021.

Ms Killin said: “By transforming how we tell the narrative of the 2018 mass standing of 118 beaked whales – a narrative embedded in the overlay of two cryptic environments, the habitats of the military and the habitats of the whales – through a partnership of science, music and art, we transform how we observe this story, and perhaps in doing so we can tell reality differently  and bring an audience towards the complexity of this issue.”

In May 2021, Ms Killin spent eleven days at sea with the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust aboard their research vessel Silurian, during the NATO military exercise Joint Warrior: the largest tactically focused exercise in Europe.

11 days at sea

During the journey – which ranged from The Sea of Hebrides up to Cape Wrath and involved ten hour work days – Ms Killin and HWDT scientist, Becky Dudley collected sound and visual data using hydrophones and computer software.

The result of this research is a series of new artworks that interrogate the power and reliance on sound as a survival tool and the impact of the legacy of military colonisation of vast areas of land in the Hebrides on the natural and cultural ecologies of the islands.

In addition to visuals created by Ms Killin and artist Tom deMajo from Biome Collective, the installation will feature a new soundwork commissioned from Glasgow-based musician, Fergus Hall.

Composed almost entirely from hydrophone recordings of orca calls, dolphin clicks and whistles, magnified sonar and boat engines made during the research trip on the Silurian, and across six movements, the soundwork also features vocals from Lea Shaw.

The exhibition is free and runs from Friday, July 8 until Saturday August 27. The first episode of the podcast will be release on July 8 at www.onsonorousseas.com 

