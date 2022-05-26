Former Inverness minister is first woman appointed to senior Church of Scotland position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Former Inverness minister is first woman appointed to senior Church of Scotland position

By Louise Glen
May 26, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 6:33 pm
Reverend Fiona Smith formerly of Ness Bank Church. Picture by Sandy McCook
Reverend Fiona Smith formerly of Ness Bank Church. Picture by Sandy McCook

A former Inverness parish minister has taken up the role of principal clerk of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Rev Fiona Smith is the first woman to be anointed into the role on a permanent basis.

She joins a select group of people, around 40, who have served in the leadership role since 1572.

She succeeded Rev Dr George Whyte who has retired from the post, which requires in-depth knowledge of church law, history, practice and procedure.

A former lawyer, Mrs Smith took the oath of office in front of commissioners to the General Assembly, the highest court of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh today.

Mrs Smith, who preached her last service on April 17 at Inverness Ness Bank Church, said: “It is a huge privilege to accept the appointment to become the next principal clerk.

“God called me to be the minister of Ness Bank Church in Inverness 12 years ago and it is God’s call that is now leading me to new pastures.”

Debates have been taking place at the General Assembly this week. Picture supplied by Church of Scotland/ Andrew O’Brien.

The principal clerk also supports the moderator throughout the year as well as providing training courses and advice on church law and procedures to kirk sessions, presbyteries, ministers and other church bodies.

In these times of change, challenge, reform and restructuring, Mrs Smith has a key role in supporting and enabling the traditional and emerging practices of the Church of Scotland within its framework of governance and law

She will be the secretary of the Legal Questions Committee and the Assembly Business Committee and represent the church in a number of areas of public life.

Rt Rev Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly, said: “The principal clerk to the General Assembly is a position with a long history and they carry out heavy responsibilities and they have also enjoyed particular privileges in the service of Christ’s church.

Prayers for Mrs Smith to be anointed

“To be the principal clerk is to exercise a ministry of support, representation and leadership, both within and beyond the church.

“It is a vocation where faith and theology, practice and procedure are held together in service to this Church of Scotland.”

Dr Greenshields prayed that God will, through Christ’s spirit, anoint Mrs Smith with wisdom and understanding, insight, compassion and grace.

Rev Dr Marjory MacLean, a parish minister on Orkney, was the Depute Clerk of the General Assembly from 1996-2010 and served as the acting Principal Clerk in 2002, 2003 and 2009.

