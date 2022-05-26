Former Inverness minister is first woman appointed to senior Church of Scotland position

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Inverness parish minister has taken up the role of principal clerk of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Rev Fiona Smith is the first woman to be anointed into the role on a permanent basis.

She joins a select group of people, around 40, who have served in the leadership role since 1572.

She succeeded Rev Dr George Whyte who has retired from the post, which requires in-depth knowledge of church law, history, practice and procedure.

A former lawyer, Mrs Smith took the oath of office in front of commissioners to the General Assembly, the highest court of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh today.

Mrs Smith, who preached her last service on April 17 at Inverness Ness Bank Church, said: “It is a huge privilege to accept the appointment to become the next principal clerk.

“God called me to be the minister of Ness Bank Church in Inverness 12 years ago and it is God’s call that is now leading me to new pastures.”

The principal clerk also supports the moderator throughout the year as well as providing training courses and advice on church law and procedures to kirk sessions, presbyteries, ministers and other church bodies.

In these times of change, challenge, reform and restructuring, Mrs Smith has a key role in supporting and enabling the traditional and emerging practices of the Church of Scotland within its framework of governance and law

She will be the secretary of the Legal Questions Committee and the Assembly Business Committee and represent the church in a number of areas of public life.

Rt Rev Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly, said: “The principal clerk to the General Assembly is a position with a long history and they carry out heavy responsibilities and they have also enjoyed particular privileges in the service of Christ’s church.

Prayers for Mrs Smith to be anointed

“To be the principal clerk is to exercise a ministry of support, representation and leadership, both within and beyond the church.

“It is a vocation where faith and theology, practice and procedure are held together in service to this Church of Scotland.”

Dr Greenshields prayed that God will, through Christ’s spirit, anoint Mrs Smith with wisdom and understanding, insight, compassion and grace.

Rev Dr Marjory MacLean, a parish minister on Orkney, was the Depute Clerk of the General Assembly from 1996-2010 and served as the acting Principal Clerk in 2002, 2003 and 2009.