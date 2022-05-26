Cruise ship Silver Cloud unable to dock in Stornoway due to bad weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cruise ship has been left lingering along the Western Isles coast after being unable to dock due to adverse weather.

The Silver Cloud cruise ship was scheduled to dock in Stornoway today.

However, the captain was forced to turn the vessel around due to the weather conditions.

Forecasters have recorded wind speeds of up to 36mph in the area.

The vessel was scheduled to be the fourth of its kind to dock in the Western Isles harbour this week.

A coastguard spokesman said the cruise ship only managed to reach the “outer anchorage” with the weather conditions hampering their journey inland.

The cruise liner is currently sailing down the east coast of the Western Isles.

The Silver Cloud cruise ships can ferry around 254 guests and 212 crew onboard during a single journey.

The vessel was built in 1994 and last underwent refurbishment in 2017.

Earlier this month, MS Hamburg became the first vessel to dock alongside the newly-opened St Ola Pier in Scrabster, Thurso.