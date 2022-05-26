Path upgrade to make it easier to walk to Fairy Pools and other popular Skye sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Path upgrade to make it easier to walk to Fairy Pools and other popular Skye sites

By Louise Glen
May 26, 2022, 7:59 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 8:00 pm
Site of the first bridge leading to the fairy pools. Supplied by Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland.
Site of the first bridge leading to the fairy pools. Supplied by Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland.

A new path network around an iconic site on the Isle of Skye will soon make it easier for walkers to get to see the Fairy Pools.

The Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland has issued a public contact for a “machine build path upgrade and new path work” and hopes to start work in November.

The path takes visitors to the Glenbrittle site from the public car park, and will link two new bridges which are due to be completed shortly.

The work is not only to make the area easier to access but to protect the ecology after an increasing number of visitors are visiting the site.

The site of the second bridge to replace stepping stones over the river at the Fairy Pools in Skye. Isle of Skye. Supplied by Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland.

Murray Swapp, the access projects manager for the Outdoor Access Trust, said: “As part of the Skye Iconic Sites Project we are planning to construct new sections of aggregate path, along the old Fairy Pools main path.

“The project will see improvements to three sites on Skye at the Quiraing, at the Old Man of Storr and at the Fairy Pools.

“The path work at the Quiraing has been completed. We are planning that this work at the Fairy Pools will be completed over the winter.

“The entire project is worth £1million.”

Mr Swapp said the project was being completed to address pressure on the paths from an increased number of people who are visiting the area. Keeping people on the path will help to aid the ecology of the area.

Until now, visitors had to use stepping stones over a river and as such damage was being caused to the banks of the river, and the river bed. A bridge to the site is nearing completion.

Protecting the habitat in the glen

The mile-long path upgrade will be 8ft wide.

Mr Swapp continued: “The ethos of the whole project is to make access easier and to protect the habitat in the glen.

“The path will allow people who have come to walk, and who may not have walking boots to be able to visit the Fairy Pools without too much trouble.”

Mr Swapp said the new path would allow for a half hour walk to the Fairy Pools from the car park.

A notice on Public Contacts Scotland said: “Plastic pipe culverts and stone headwalls are a feature of the work, these will be used to replace existing cross drains with the aim of making the path more accessible to visitors.”

Aggregate for the path will be imported from a Skye quarry, to deliver it a helicopter is required.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]