Path upgrade to make it easier to walk to Fairy Pools and other popular Skye sites

A new path network around an iconic site on the Isle of Skye will soon make it easier for walkers to get to see the Fairy Pools.

The Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland has issued a public contact for a “machine build path upgrade and new path work” and hopes to start work in November.

The path takes visitors to the Glenbrittle site from the public car park, and will link two new bridges which are due to be completed shortly.

The work is not only to make the area easier to access but to protect the ecology after an increasing number of visitors are visiting the site.

Murray Swapp, the access projects manager for the Outdoor Access Trust, said: “As part of the Skye Iconic Sites Project we are planning to construct new sections of aggregate path, along the old Fairy Pools main path.

“The project will see improvements to three sites on Skye at the Quiraing, at the Old Man of Storr and at the Fairy Pools.

“The path work at the Quiraing has been completed. We are planning that this work at the Fairy Pools will be completed over the winter.

“The entire project is worth £1million.”

Mr Swapp said the project was being completed to address pressure on the paths from an increased number of people who are visiting the area. Keeping people on the path will help to aid the ecology of the area.

Until now, visitors had to use stepping stones over a river and as such damage was being caused to the banks of the river, and the river bed. A bridge to the site is nearing completion.

Protecting the habitat in the glen

The mile-long path upgrade will be 8ft wide.

Mr Swapp continued: “The ethos of the whole project is to make access easier and to protect the habitat in the glen.

“The path will allow people who have come to walk, and who may not have walking boots to be able to visit the Fairy Pools without too much trouble.”

Mr Swapp said the new path would allow for a half hour walk to the Fairy Pools from the car park.

A notice on Public Contacts Scotland said: “Plastic pipe culverts and stone headwalls are a feature of the work, these will be used to replace existing cross drains with the aim of making the path more accessible to visitors.”

Aggregate for the path will be imported from a Skye quarry, to deliver it a helicopter is required.