Man dies and woman seriously injured following one-car crash near Carrbridge

A man has died and a woman has been left seriously injured following a one-vehicle crash near Carrbridge.

Emergency services were called to the A938 Carrbridge to Dulnain Bridge road around 5.40pm on Thursday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The 74-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, a 73-year-old woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed in both directions as investigations are carried out.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.40pm on Thursday, May 26, police were called to a report of a one-car crash on the A938 near Carrbridge.

“Emergency services attended but the 74-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An 73-year-old woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

“The road is currently closed to allow for a crash investigation to be carried out.”

Two fire crews from Grantown and Aviemore attended the incident alongside the community response unit (CRU) from Carrbridge.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around two hours before leaving around 7.30pm.

Police are still in attendance.