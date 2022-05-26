Man dies and woman seriously injured following one-car crash near Carrbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man dies and woman seriously injured following one-car crash near Carrbridge

By Michelle Henderson
May 26, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 9:41 pm
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the A938 near Carrbridge shortly after 5.30pm this evening.
A man has died and a woman has been left seriously injured following a one-vehicle crash near Carrbridge.

Emergency services were called to the A938 Carrbridge to Dulnain Bridge road around 5.40pm on Thursday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The 74-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, a 73-year-old woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed in both directions as investigations are carried out.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.40pm on Thursday, May 26, police were called to a report of a one-car crash on the A938 near Carrbridge.

“Emergency services attended but the 74-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An 73-year-old woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

“The road is currently closed to allow for a crash investigation to be carried out.”

Two fire crews from Grantown and Aviemore attended the incident alongside the community response unit (CRU) from Carrbridge.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around two hours before leaving around 7.30pm.

Police are still in attendance.

