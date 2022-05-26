Former rescuee from kayak mayday becomes lifesaver himself at Kessock lifeboat station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Former rescuee from kayak mayday becomes lifesaver himself at Kessock lifeboat station

By Louise Glen
May 26, 2022, 8:40 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 8:41 pm
Rhona Poole and Euan Smillie from North Kessock. Picture supplied by RNLI North Kessock.
Rhona Poole and Euan Smillie from North Kessock. Picture supplied by RNLI North Kessock.

One of Kessock Lifeboat’s newest trainees has shared his story of how he and his father were involved in a dramatic rescue under the Kessock bridge when he was just 14.

The experience inspired him to join the charity crew and train to become an RNLI lifesaver.

Euan Smillie, from Kilmuir, who might be recognised as the fiddler from globally successful band Elephant Sessions, was just a teenager when he and his father, an experienced kayaker, set off for a routine paddle around the inner Moray Firth and up the Beauly Firth.

Euan explains that although this excursion was expected to be nothing out of the ordinary on a fine day, and having enjoyed the route in similar conditions on many occasions, events quickly escalated into a dangerous situation.

He said: “We set off that afternoon exactly the same as we had hundreds of times before, but conditions switched quickly and with a few factors which changed everything.

Elephant Sessions at Skye Live. Picture by Tim Craig.

“The running spring tide turned, plus a change in wind direction resulted in really difficult water to navigate.”

“This led to some turbulent water rapidly picking up under the Kessock Bridge as we passed under.

“Had we arrived a few minutes earlier or later I think we would have cruised through but we were just there at the wrong moment.”

Kayak was pinned between the stanchions

The rapidly fluctuating and falling water pinned his kayak between the stanchions of the Kessock Bridge, and his father’s kayak was swept away leaving Mr Smillie senior in every parent’s worst nightmare situation of having to keep his son safe and ensuring help came.

As experienced and safety conscious kayakers, both paddlers were wearing lifejackets, and in addition Euan’s father was carrying a mobile phone in a waterproof case.

He was able to call the Coastguard who immediately raised the mayday call, requesting the launch of nearby RNLI Kessock lifeboat.

The Kessock Bridge in Inverness. Photograph by Sandy McCook

He said: “Our rescue seems a long time ago now but it really brings home to me that events can change so quickly at sea and the fact that the lifeboat can be launched to the aid of the people in distress is amazing.

“I am very proud to be part of this volunteer crew and grateful for the public donations which fund all of our training and kit.”

Euan was able to join the RNLI’s pilot “Future Crew” scheme a year or two later and recalls the great satisfaction and pride he felt in training weekly alongside the regular volunteer crew learning the skills to save lives at sea.

After his music training at the University of Highlands and Islands he travelled extensively to pursue his career, and after the formation of Elephant Sessions in 2012 was rarely home for long.

However the pandemic allowed Euan the opportunity to resume his RNLI training formally and continue on the crew member plan whenever at home from global touring.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]