Former rescuee from kayak mayday becomes lifesaver himself at Kessock lifeboat station

One of Kessock Lifeboat’s newest trainees has shared his story of how he and his father were involved in a dramatic rescue under the Kessock bridge when he was just 14.

The experience inspired him to join the charity crew and train to become an RNLI lifesaver.

Euan Smillie, from Kilmuir, who might be recognised as the fiddler from globally successful band Elephant Sessions, was just a teenager when he and his father, an experienced kayaker, set off for a routine paddle around the inner Moray Firth and up the Beauly Firth.

Euan explains that although this excursion was expected to be nothing out of the ordinary on a fine day, and having enjoyed the route in similar conditions on many occasions, events quickly escalated into a dangerous situation.

He said: “We set off that afternoon exactly the same as we had hundreds of times before, but conditions switched quickly and with a few factors which changed everything.

“The running spring tide turned, plus a change in wind direction resulted in really difficult water to navigate.”

“This led to some turbulent water rapidly picking up under the Kessock Bridge as we passed under.

“Had we arrived a few minutes earlier or later I think we would have cruised through but we were just there at the wrong moment.”

Kayak was pinned between the stanchions

The rapidly fluctuating and falling water pinned his kayak between the stanchions of the Kessock Bridge, and his father’s kayak was swept away leaving Mr Smillie senior in every parent’s worst nightmare situation of having to keep his son safe and ensuring help came.

As experienced and safety conscious kayakers, both paddlers were wearing lifejackets, and in addition Euan’s father was carrying a mobile phone in a waterproof case.

He was able to call the Coastguard who immediately raised the mayday call, requesting the launch of nearby RNLI Kessock lifeboat.

He said: “Our rescue seems a long time ago now but it really brings home to me that events can change so quickly at sea and the fact that the lifeboat can be launched to the aid of the people in distress is amazing.

“I am very proud to be part of this volunteer crew and grateful for the public donations which fund all of our training and kit.”

Euan was able to join the RNLI’s pilot “Future Crew” scheme a year or two later and recalls the great satisfaction and pride he felt in training weekly alongside the regular volunteer crew learning the skills to save lives at sea.

After his music training at the University of Highlands and Islands he travelled extensively to pursue his career, and after the formation of Elephant Sessions in 2012 was rarely home for long.

However the pandemic allowed Euan the opportunity to resume his RNLI training formally and continue on the crew member plan whenever at home from global touring.