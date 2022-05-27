Resurfacing work on A830 near Fort William to begin next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being advised to expect delays on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road from next week.

Resurfacing works will be carried out between Banavie and Corpach from 9.30am-4.30pm each day from Monday.

A 10mph convoy will be in place.

At night, the convoy will be replaced by a 30mph speed limit.

Bear Scotland expect the work to be completed by June 10. However, no work will be carried out over Jubilee weekend.

Eddie Ross, from Bear Scotland said: “This project on the A830 section between Corpach and Banavie will help address defects and greatly improve the road surface for all users.

“We encourage road users to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org