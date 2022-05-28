Islanders set new goal after fundraiser to redevelop Eriskay School reaches target in just over a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Islanders set new goal after fundraiser to redevelop Eriskay School reaches target in just over a week

By John Ross
May 28, 2022, 6:00 am
An artist impression of the planned new centre in Eriskay
An artist impression of the planned new centre in Eriskay

A fundraising campaign to help rescue and redevelop the historic Eriskay school has smashed its target weeks ahead of schedule.

The Buy a Slate project has so far raised more than £2,800 in just over a week and is now aiming for £5,000 – double its original goal.

The school, which opened in the 1800s, closed its doors in 2013 when the few remaining primary children moved to Daliburgh in South Uist.

Former island school to become a community hub

It has since languished for nearly a decade and is deteriorating quickly.

Comann Eachdraidh Eirisgeidh, The Eriskay Historical Society, is determined to save the landmark due to its historical significance and as a future community hub.

It obtained funding to demolish some parts of the building that were beyond repair.

The slates will be put on as part of efforts to make the structure wind and water tight by winter while interior work can now also go ahead.

Eriskay’s historic school is earmarked for redevelopment

The fundraiser is encouraging members of the island community to contribute to the project by paying as little as £10 for a slate.

Donors can have a message inscribed and put in a special sponsors’ book that will become a permanent feature in a new archive room.

Companies can also sponsor slates and it is possible to pay for a row or even a whole section.

The society said: “We are amazed by the support from everyone, especially in such a short period.

‘Another stage closer to the dream’

“With continued pledges, we will keep the momentum going with the redevelopment and start on the strip out works inside the school building, getting us another stage closer to our dream.”

It is planned to eventually redevelop the school as a high-quality visitor information point, socialising hub with museum and gallery space to showcase Eriskay’s heritage and culture.

It will include office accommodation, a ‘men’s shed’ area, gym/sauna; archive with researching facilities, library, outdoor play area and tea room.

An amphitheatre is part of the plans for the community hub

Exhibitions are likely to feature Eriskay’s Jacobite connections as the place where Charles Edward Stuart landed to launch the 1745 Rebellion.

The island was also where the SS Politician grounded in 1941, leading to the ‘liberation’ of some of the 260,000 bottle of whisky on board, inspiring Compton Mackenzie’s book ‘Whisky Galore’.

More recently, the Eriskay causeway opened in 2001, joining the island to South Uist.

The new centre will also provide a base for Comann Each nan Eilean, The Eriskay Pony Society, which is marking its 50th anniversary of safeguarding the endangered Scottish native breed.

School building is part of island history

Project worker Sandra MacInnes said the society is finalising its business plan for the development.

She said: “We are very encouraged by the response to the fundraiser.

“People are maybe seeing what’s happening already and want to support what we’re doing.

“For locals and people visiting the island it will be nice to have something on our doorstep they can visit and find out about the island and its history.

“The building is part of our history and it’s important that it’s kept as a focal point of the island.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]