74-year-old man who died in crash near Carrbridge named

The victim of a car crash near Carrbridge on Thursday has been named as great-grandfather Frank Spencer.

Mr Spencer died from injuries sustained when the car he was driving crashed on the A938 Carrbridge to Dulnain Bridge road.

Police received reports of a crash at around 5,40pm on Thursday, May 26.

When emergency services arrived, Mr Spencer, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 73-year-old female passenger, was taken to Raigmore Hospital for serious injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to establish what happened.

Meanwhile, Mr Spencer’s family paid tribute to him saying: “Tragically, as a result of events on the 26 May 2022, we sadly lost Frank Spencer, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.

“Julia was seriously injured but is receiving amazing care at Raigmore hospital.

“The whole family would like to thank the people who were first on the scene for their kindness and compassion.

“Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to the emergency services for their professionalism and empathy, which has helped immensely.”