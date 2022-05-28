74-year-old man who died in crash near Carrbridge named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
74-year-old man who died in crash near Carrbridge named

By Ross Hempseed
May 28, 2022, 4:48 pm
man fatal crash
Frank Spencer has killed in a crash near Carrbridge. Pic: Police Scotland.

The victim of a car crash near Carrbridge on Thursday has been named as great-grandfather Frank Spencer.

Mr Spencer died from injuries sustained when the car he was driving crashed on the A938 Carrbridge to Dulnain Bridge road.

Police received reports of a crash at around 5,40pm on Thursday, May 26.

When emergency services arrived, Mr Spencer, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 73-year-old female passenger, was taken to Raigmore Hospital for serious injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to establish what happened.

Meanwhile, Mr Spencer’s family paid tribute to him saying: “Tragically, as a result of events on the 26 May 2022, we sadly lost Frank Spencer, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.

“Julia was seriously injured but is receiving amazing care at Raigmore hospital.

“The whole family would like to thank the people who were first on the scene for their kindness and compassion.

“Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to the emergency services for their professionalism and empathy, which has helped immensely.”

