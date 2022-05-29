MV Loch Frisa to shore up ferry services between Oban and Mull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has announced that the MV Loch Frisa will enter service on the Oban to Craignure from mid-June.

Following successful trials, the vessel is currently making its way from Leith to Oban.

Several vessels have been pulled from service for repairs, forcing CalMac to redistribute other ferries, impacting travel between the Scottish islands and the mainland.

Last week, the MV Hebrides, which links the Western Isles with the mainland, was returned to service following a collision with Lochmaddy Pier.

MV Loch Frisa will help shore up services as it is phased into the Oban to Craignure route, operating together with the MV Coruisk.

The new vessel will then take over the MV Coruisk’s timetable, with the latter ferry being deployed to Mallaig to operate on the Mallaig to Armadale route.

‘Welcomed by local residents and visitors to Mull.’

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, said: “We are looking forward to adding MV Loch Frisa to the CalMac fleet and would like to thank Transport Scotland and CMal for their efforts in securing an additional vessel.

“Its arrival will allow us to move MV Coruisk to Mallaig, where she will take up service on the Mallaig-Armadale route.”

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see the MV Loch Frisa join the CalMac ferry fleet, and I look forward to making the journey to Mull in her capable hands in the near future.

“The purchase and deployment of the Loch Frisa is an example of the Government working to support second-hand tonnage for island communities.

“I’m sure it will be welcomed by local residents and visitors to Mull, but I know there is more to do.

“The government recognises that having confidence in ferry services is vital for those who live and work on the islands, and that’s why we have committed £580 million to fund new ferries and port investments over five years.”