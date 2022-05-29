MV Loch Frisa to shore up ferry services between Oban and Mull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

MV Loch Frisa to shore up ferry services between Oban and Mull

By Ross Hempseed
May 29, 2022, 3:56 pm Updated: May 29, 2022, 4:36 pm
The MV Loch Frisa will operate the route between Oban and Craignure, Mull.
CalMac has announced that the MV Loch Frisa will enter service on the Oban to Craignure from mid-June.

Following successful trials, the vessel is currently making its way from Leith to Oban.

Several vessels have been pulled from service for repairs, forcing CalMac to redistribute other ferries, impacting travel between the Scottish islands and the mainland.

Last week, the MV Hebrides, which links the Western Isles with the mainland, was returned to service following a collision with Lochmaddy Pier.

MV Loch Frisa will help shore up services as it is phased into the Oban to Craignure route, operating together with the MV Coruisk.

The new vessel will then take over the MV Coruisk’s timetable, with the latter ferry being deployed to Mallaig to operate on the Mallaig to Armadale route.

‘Welcomed by local residents and visitors to Mull.’

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, said: “We are looking forward to adding MV Loch Frisa to the CalMac fleet and would like to thank Transport Scotland and CMal for their efforts in securing an additional vessel.

“Its arrival will allow us to move MV Coruisk to Mallaig, where she will take up service on the Mallaig-Armadale route.”

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see the MV Loch Frisa join the CalMac ferry fleet, and I look forward to making the journey to Mull in her capable hands in the near future.

Calmac
The MV Loch Frisa will assist the MV Isle of Mull on connecting Oban with Mull when it enters service next month. Shutterstock.

“The purchase and deployment of the Loch Frisa is an example of the Government working to support second-hand tonnage for island communities.

“I’m sure it will be welcomed by local residents and visitors to Mull, but I know there is more to do.

“The government recognises that having confidence in ferry services is vital for those who live and work on the islands, and that’s why we have committed £580 million to fund new ferries and port investments over five years.”

