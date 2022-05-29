Western Isles Hospital ward closes to new admissions due to Covid outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway has closed to new admissions following an outbreak of Covid.

Medical ward two is not accepting any new patients, the health board has announced.

Only essential visitors will be allowed in until further notice, and these must be pre-booked. Lateral flow tests are required before visiting the hospital.

It comes after a number of positive Covid cases were linked to the ward, which is for general medicine and assessments.

Medical Ward 2 closed to admissions until further notice Medical Ward 2 in Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway has… Posted by NHS Western Isles on Sunday, 29 May 2022

NHS Western Isles said an incident management team has been established to ensure all necessary measures are in place to prevent further spread of the virus within the ward.