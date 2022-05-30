IN PICTURES: Pink tractor leads Black Isle farming extravaganza that raised £40,000 for Breast Cancer Now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN PICTURES: Pink tractor leads Black Isle farming extravaganza that raised £40,000 for Breast Cancer Now

By Louise Glen
May 30, 2022, 4:58 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Organisers of Munlochy Farm Fun Day have raised £40,000 for Breast Cancer Now.
A day out at Munlochy has been described as like a “mini Black Isle show”.

The farm and fun day held on Saturday at Shawpark Farm welcomed more than 1,000 people along to take part in lots of different activities.

The day has raised £40,000 for Breast Cancer Now with more money still to come in.

Caroline MacRae, who organised the event with her husband Ian and her two children, said: “Our day was an amazing success, the turnout totally exceeded our expectations, feedback has been amazing.

“People referred to it as a ‘mini Black Isle show’, all on our wee farm.

The display of tractors.

“There were at least 1,000 people who came long and we have hit the £40,000 mark for Breast Cancer Now with money still coming in.

“We even had 109 tractor drivers and passengers on a 35-mile long route.”

They were led by a bright pink tractor, giving a nod to breast cancer awareness.

A vintage tractor that had been restored was auctioned, with the hammer falling on £4,000.

Mrs MacRae continued: “Children were able to ground barley, make butter and milk Daisy the cow.

A fantastic day for everyone

“There were chicks and hens, cows, sheep, lambs, miniature shetland ponies, pygmy goats and alpacas. A live auction and a raffle.

Mr and Mrs MacRae and family.

“We also had stock judging, stunt bike display, and a Highland dancing display.

“It really was a fantastic day out for everyone!

She continued: “Our family chose Breast Cancer Now as I was diagnosed with aggressive triple negative breast cancer when I was 45, in 2015.

“I had surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. We wanted to give something back and we wanted to do something fun at the same time so this seemed like a good way to do it.

“Seeing those families and children and not forgetting that these children have had no access to events like this over the last two years having the best time ever on the farm, made our day.

“This what it was all about, letting children play.”

One of the tractors makes it round the 35-mile route.
The alpacas were a hit with visitors.
Family Farm and Fun Day at Shawpark Farm, Munlochy.
The 109 people who took part in the tractor ride out.

