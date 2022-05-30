IN PICTURES: Pink tractor leads Black Isle farming extravaganza that raised £40,000 for Breast Cancer Now

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A day out at Munlochy has been described as like a “mini Black Isle show”.

The farm and fun day held on Saturday at Shawpark Farm welcomed more than 1,000 people along to take part in lots of different activities.

The day has raised £40,000 for Breast Cancer Now with more money still to come in.

Caroline MacRae, who organised the event with her husband Ian and her two children, said: “Our day was an amazing success, the turnout totally exceeded our expectations, feedback has been amazing.

“People referred to it as a ‘mini Black Isle show’, all on our wee farm.

“There were at least 1,000 people who came long and we have hit the £40,000 mark for Breast Cancer Now with money still coming in.

“We even had 109 tractor drivers and passengers on a 35-mile long route.”

They were led by a bright pink tractor, giving a nod to breast cancer awareness.

A vintage tractor that had been restored was auctioned, with the hammer falling on £4,000.

Mrs MacRae continued: “Children were able to ground barley, make butter and milk Daisy the cow.

A fantastic day for everyone

“There were chicks and hens, cows, sheep, lambs, miniature shetland ponies, pygmy goats and alpacas. A live auction and a raffle.

“We also had stock judging, stunt bike display, and a Highland dancing display.

“It really was a fantastic day out for everyone!

She continued: “Our family chose Breast Cancer Now as I was diagnosed with aggressive triple negative breast cancer when I was 45, in 2015.

“I had surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. We wanted to give something back and we wanted to do something fun at the same time so this seemed like a good way to do it.

“Seeing those families and children and not forgetting that these children have had no access to events like this over the last two years having the best time ever on the farm, made our day.

“This what it was all about, letting children play.”