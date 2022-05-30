Tom Stoltman pays tribute to Highland support after retaining World’s Strongest Man title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman has paid tribute to massive Highland support to help him power to another win.

The two-time winner, who raised his gold trophy for a second time yesterday, said “you can achieve anything” with determination.

Tom is also celebrating his 28th birthday and his brother Luke’s seventh place in the World’s Strongest Man competition in Sacramento, California.

The moment that sealed the deal on trophy number two ❤️ @stoltman_tom pic.twitter.com/0F7qCPTSxl — SBD World's Strongest Man (@WorldsStrongest) May 30, 2022

The only other Brit ever to have achieved two wins at the world’s was Geoff Capes in 1983 and 1985. The Englishman didn’t win those titles back to back.

In a video for The Press and Journal readers, he thanked everyone for their support, and mentioned in particular the people in the Highlands.

He said: “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the support from people back home in the Highlands, the UK and everywhere else in the world.

“Two times World’s Strongest Man back to back.

“I can’t believe I am saying that. To win it once is amazing, to win it twice is unbelievable.

“But this strong mind is really helps, training hard eating right, sacrificing a lot of things will get you to your goals.

“Anyone can smash your goals, I am the blueprint of that.

“So guys go out smash your day, smash your week, and smash the rules.”

Highlands celebrate world champion

Back home there is a warm waiting in the Highlands.

Highland Council leader, Raymond Bremner praised Tom for his win. He said: “What an incredible achievement for Tom Stoltman and his brother Luke.

“Highland lads doing their absolute best on a world stage. Ambassadors for Invergordon and the Highlands.

“They are an example to everyone, that we can achieve anything we like in the Highlands.”

Councillor Maxine Smith, Cromarty Firth Ward, – and long-time supporter of the brothers, said: “Invergordon is extremely proud of Tom and his brother Luke. We’ve watched them grow up into strong capable boys.

“For a small town in the Highlands to be part of their fame is tremendous. I’m sure Tom is only just getting started.

“We are all watching and willing him to succeed time and time again. Personally, I’m so proud of him as I know his family are and his brother Luke.