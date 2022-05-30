Tom Stoltman pays tribute to Highland support after retaining World’s Strongest Man title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Stoltman pays tribute to Highland support after retaining World’s Strongest Man title

By Louise Glen
May 30, 2022, 4:26 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 4:43 pm

World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman has paid tribute to massive Highland support to help him power to another win.

The two-time winner, who raised his gold trophy for a second time yesterday, said “you can achieve anything” with determination.

Tom is also celebrating his 28th birthday and his brother Luke’s seventh place in the World’s Strongest Man competition in Sacramento, California.

The only other Brit ever to have achieved two wins at the world’s was Geoff Capes in 1983 and 1985. The Englishman didn’t win those titles back to back.

In a video for The Press and Journal readers, he thanked everyone for their support, and mentioned in particular the people in the Highlands.

He said: “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the support from people back home in the Highlands, the UK and everywhere else in the world.

“Two times World’s Strongest Man back to back.

Tom and Luke Stoltman
Both Luke (L) and Tom Stoltman (R) at home in Invergordon. Picture by Sandy McCook

“I can’t believe I am saying that. To win it once is amazing, to win it twice is unbelievable.

“But this strong mind is really helps, training hard eating right, sacrificing a lot of things will get you to your goals.

“Anyone can smash your goals, I am the blueprint of that.

“So guys go out smash your day, smash your week, and smash the rules.”

Highlands celebrate world champion

Back home there is a warm waiting in the Highlands.

Highland Council leader, Raymond Bremner praised Tom for his win. He said: “What an incredible achievement for Tom Stoltman and his brother Luke.

“Highland lads doing their absolute best on a world stage. Ambassadors for Invergordon and the Highlands.

“They are an example to everyone, that we can achieve anything we like in the Highlands.”

Councillor Maxine Smith, Cromarty Firth Ward, – and long-time supporter of the brothers, said: “Invergordon is extremely proud of Tom and his brother Luke. We’ve watched them grow up into strong capable boys.

“For a small town in the Highlands to be part of their fame is tremendous. I’m sure Tom is only just getting started.

“We are all watching and willing him to succeed time and time again. Personally, I’m so proud of him as I know his family are and his brother Luke.

