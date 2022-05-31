Environmental health officers tackle bird flu outbreak in Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Environmental health officers tackle bird flu outbreak in Shetland

By Michelle Henderson
May 31, 2022, 12:22 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 1:33 pm
Residents in Shetland are being warned not to handle dead or sick birds as officials work to contain an outbreak of bird flu on the island of Whalsay.
Environmental health officers are visiting a Shetland island following an outbreak of bird flu.

Officers from Shetland Islands Council have travelled to the island of Whalsay to impose control measures across the area.

The move has been prompted by an increase in cases of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in Shetland’s wild bird population.

Social media posts have suggested further reports of wild birds affected in several locations.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) placed a 1.9 mile protection zone around a poultry holding, to the south-west of the island, last weekend after it became infected.

Environmental health officers from Shetland Islands Council have travelled to Whalsay in an effort to contain the latest bird flu outbreak.

Council officers are now appealing to local residents to refrain from handling dead or sick birds in an effort to isolate the outbreak.

All discoveries should be reported to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).

A council spokesman said: “Shetland Islands Council is reminding the public not to pick up or touch any dead or visibly sick birds that they may find.

“Anyone finding a single dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks), a single dead bird of prey, or five or more dead wild birds of any other species (including gulls) at the same place at the same time, should report them to Defra’s GB telephone helpline: 03459 33 55 77.”

The outbreak comes just two months after bird flu cases were recorded on the Cromarty Firth.

Several dead birds were found lying on the shorelines, with pink-footed geese falling victim.

A bird flu outbreak was confirmed on the Cromarty Firth in Mach after several dead birds were found on the shorelines.

A third of the Svalbard Barnacle Geese population was also wiped out in November 2021 due to a similar outbreak.

Meanwhile, more than 70 birds from 17 different species were found dead or dying earlier this month around the shorelines of Littleferry and Loch Fleet, just south of Golspie.

Officials feared their deaths may be linked to an outbreak of bird flu.

