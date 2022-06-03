House fires in Orkney increased from two to ten over the last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
House fires in Orkney increased from two to ten over the last year

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
June 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Orkney roads have seen the highest rate of fatalities per population in Scotland according to the SRFS
Figures from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) were presented to Orkney councillors this week

The number of accidental dwelling fires in Orkney rose from two to ten over the last year according to the latest figures from the fire service.

At a meeting of Orkney council’s police and fire sub-committee, the fire service’s John McKenna presented figures that showed a sharp rise between this year, up to April, and the same period the year before.

Mr McKenna, the station commander in Orkney, said the increase was down to more people being at home due to the pandemic.

He gave the sub-committee a rundown of the ten fires that occurred:

  • 1 chimney fire
  • 1 wheelie bin with a cigarette in it
  • 2 due to faulty equipment
  • 2 due to cooking
  • 2 due to negligence by the duty holder or occupier
  • an overheating appliance
  • 1 incident of combustibles being stored too close to their ignition source

He said two of these were serious fires. One resulted in the “total loss” of a building.

The other was the result of someone trying to extinguish a chip pan with a fire extinguisher.

However, he said there were no casualties or injuries as a result of any of the fires.

Mr McKenna said: “I think we can put these numbers down to an increased amount of time spent at home and a lot of working at home.

No casualties or injuries due to fires seen over last year

“Many were juggling busy lives with homeworking, cooking, looking after children, and you become distracted.”

After the meeting, Mr McKenna spoke to the Press and Journal about the figures.

He said, over the last five years, the average number of accidental dwelling fires in Orkney has been 7.2 per year.

The number of home fire safety visits the service was able to carry out also suffered due to the pandemic. With a target of 300 per year being set before the outbreak of covid, the SRFS in Orkney was not able to meet the quarterly target of 75, managing 46.

Mr McKenna said they were been forced to adopt a “quality over quantity” approach. This was to reduce risks to their crews and the public.

This was the first meeting of the sub-committee since the council elections.

As its first point of business, it saw councillor David Dawson elected chairman.

Councillor Duncan Tullock was appointed vice-chairman.

