‘Not Just Ship Land’ Argyll singer brings concept album to Oban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Eurovision chorister is due to sing at Oban’s Rockfield Centre.

Hailing from Argyll, Ainsley Hamill will be performing from her concept album Not Just Ship Land, as part of the Scotland on Tour initiative.

Ms Hamil is a singer who specialises in songwriting for songs in Scottish Gaelic and English. She is a member of Argyll ladies choir Atomic Piseag.

She has a long list of nods to her name, including the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year finalist and Gaelic Singer of the Year finalist at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards. She is a Royal National Mod silver pendant winner.

She represented Scotland at Eurovision in Gothenburg and has appeared at folk festivals the world over, including The Festival Interceltique de Lorient and Celtic Connections for the last 10 years.

Last year saw a new direction for the singer with the release of her debut feature album Not Just Ship Land.

Inspired by the surroundings and unsung heroes of Govan and Glasgow, this new material explores original sounds and ideas as she creates personal material that

encompasses big topics close to her heart, including feminism and equality, while unearthing forgotten stories and places that deserve a voice.

Ms Hamill said: “I can’t wait to play Oban this summer, part of my family live near the

town so it is always lovely to have a show up this way. It is a fabulous part of the world and I’m hugely excited to be playing The Rockfield Centre, a wonderfully historic building.

“I’ll be showcasing material from my album Not Just Ship Land and telling the stories of unsung heroes and forgotten tales.”

Verity Roberts, culture and creative officer at the The Rockfield Centre, said: “We are

ecstatic to have Ainsley Hamill perform here in Oban at The Rockfield Centre.

“Alongside Ainsley’s powerful voice and evocative song writing, we will have projected visuals, that will ensure a particularly special evening for our audience in a historic and intimate venue.”

What is Scotland on Tour?

Scotland on Tour will support the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland.

More than 120 artists are set to perform at more than 100 venues across the country as part of the initiative.

The project, which has been created and managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government backing and will focus on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music, while bringing exciting acts to the doorstep of city, towns, villages and rural communities.

The year-long Scotland on Tour bill includes both emerging and established artists with

genre-spanning acts appearing across the breadth and width of the country, with rock, pop, jazz, classical, folk, trad and acoustic genres all being showcased.

Tickets for these and a raft of other shows are on sale now at www.scotlandontour.com.