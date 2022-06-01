Queen’s Birthday Honours: Orkney man awarded BEM for decades-long service to arts and sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Birthday Honours: Orkney man awarded BEM for decades-long service to arts and sport

By Ellie Milne
June 1, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 12:17 pm
Norman Rushbrook has received a BEM.
Norman Rushbrook has received a BEM.

An Orkney resident who has dedicated decades to arts and sport on the island has been included on the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Norman Rushbrook has received a BEM in recognition of his service to the arts and squash in his adopted home of Orkney.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather,” the retired lighting manager, said about finding out the news just a few weeks ago.

“It was not just me, I moved the levers but hundreds were working with me. The honours should cover all of us.”

Decades of work in the arts

Mr Rushbrook’s association with the arts world in Orkney stems back to the 1960s when he moved to the island from Edinburgh to work as a surveyor with the county council.

One of the first jobs he worked on was the conversion of the Orkney Arts Theatre on Mill Street, Kirkwall.

“While working, I said ‘I’m quite interested in stage lighting’ and then went on to do it for 50 years.”

He then became involved with the St Magnus International Festival, founded in 1977, and worked as their lighting manager until 2016.

“Working with the local authority on building schools and public buildings, we put in the ability to do stage lighting. I was able to influence that,” he said.

“Off the back of the festival, the stage crew started a company, the St Magnus Stage Crew. People could use us for our expertise, and we’d help set up gigs for anything in the county.”

Bringing squash to Orkney

The 85-year-old has also been recognised for his services to the sports world on the island, particularly squash.

“When I arrived in Orkney in 1966, there was no such thing as squash,” he said.

He shared that one of the locals had been at Cambridge and inspired some others to give the sport a go on a basic court at the Hatston Industrial Estate.

“We walked into this rectangular space and the floor was covered in tatties. It was being used to store potatoes but was built by the RAF during the war to keep the pilots in shape.

“It then became the Kirkwall Squash Club which was extended over the years, with four courts eventually. I was involved in the creation and the drawings for extensions.”

Mr Rushbrook, who still lives in Kirkwall with his wife, has taken a back seat in more recent years, but is still on the theatre committee – and continuing to enjoy Orkney performances from the audience.

