Tune written by Inverary piper Stuart Liddell to be played across 25 nations for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

About 1,700 pipers from 25 nations across the world will be playing a very special tune for Her Majesty the Queen tomorrow night, to mark 70 years on the throne.

Written by Inverary-born piper Stuart Liddell, the tune Diu Regnare was composed as a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for her dedication and service to the Commonwealth.

Diu Regnare is latin for “long to reign”.

A spokesman for the international event said: “At 9.35pm tomorrow night, Thursday June 2, across the UK and the Commonwealth, individual pipers and pipe bands will play Diu Regnare from locations of their choice as a personal tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

“This unique tune has been especially written for this historic jubilee by Piper Stuart Liddell, 2020 Glenfiddich Champion and pipe major of the World Champion Pipe Band, Inveraray and District.”

Alan Hay, chairman of the Royal Celtic Society said: “Having for two hundred years been at the cutting edge of traditional music and language in Scotland, we recognise the enormous commitment Her Majesty The Queen, has made in serving the Commonwealth and its people.

“We are delighted therefore, to encourage all our members to participate in the Jubilee celebrations and our pipers to play Diu Regnare, composed by our member Stuart Liddell in honour of this historic event.”

Events across the region are taking place to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.