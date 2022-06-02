Temporary 10mph speed limit on A9 south of Inverness overnight through June By Cameron Roy June 2, 2022, 8:50 am 0 The A9 roadworks will take place sout of the village Daviot. Supplied by Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 10mph overnight speed limit will be implemented on a section of the A9 Inverness to Perth road. The speed limit will be in place as the road is resurfaced. Around 2,500 feet of road will be replaced south of the village of Daviot. The project is set to run from June 5-24. The works are set to run between 7pm-6am, but no works will take place on Friday and Saturday nights. In the daytime, a 30mph speed limit will be in place. Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland said: “We thank road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project.” For real-time journey information on Scotland’s traffic, visit www.trafficscotland.org or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Overnight road works for two weeks on the A90 south of Laurencekirk Mobile speed camera setup at Methlick after residents raise concerns over speeding Resurfacing work on A830 near Fort William to begin next week Walk to School Week: Have you seen the pint-sized traffic wardens at Holm Primary in Inverness?