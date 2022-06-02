Temporary 10mph speed limit on A9 south of Inverness overnight through June

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 10mph overnight speed limit will be implemented on a section of the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

The speed limit will be in place as the road is resurfaced.

Around 2,500 feet of road will be replaced south of the village of Daviot.

The project is set to run from June 5-24.

The works are set to run between 7pm-6am, but no works will take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

In the daytime, a 30mph speed limit will be in place.

Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland said: “We thank road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project.”

For real-time journey information on Scotland’s traffic, visit www.trafficscotland.org or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.