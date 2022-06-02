Alcohol and lottery tickets stolen after overnight break-in at Nairn Co-op

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alcohol and lottery tickets have been stolen from a Co-op store in Nairn.

Thieves are believed to have stolen the goods after breaking into the building on the town’s High Street in the early hours of Thursday.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 4.35am.

Images show big cracks in one of the store’s windows, which appear to have been caused as a result of the break-in.

The supermarket premises was cordoned off, with officers still seen at the scene at noon.

Co-op has confirmed there were no customers or staff in the store at the time of the break-in and the building was reopened to the public in the afternoon.

The value of the stolen items is still unknown as officers carry out inquiries to establish the details of the incident.

Appeal for eye-witnesses

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the Co-op superstore on High Street in Nairn at around 4.35am on Thursday, June 2, following reports of a break-in.

“A quantity of alcohol and lottery tickets have been stolen from the superstore and inquiries are currently ongoing.”

The company has now urged witnesses to come forward and assist officers with their investigation.

A Co-op spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that an incident took place at our store on the High Street in Nairn in the early hours of this morning.

“No colleagues or customers were present and the store has reopened this afternoon to serve the community.

“We ask anyone with information to come forward to the police who are investigating.”