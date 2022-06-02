Alcohol and lottery tickets stolen after overnight break-in at Nairn Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Alcohol and lottery tickets stolen after overnight break-in at Nairn Co-op

By Denny Andonova
June 2, 2022, 1:22 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 3:43 pm
Police were called to the incident at around 4.35am on Thursday. Picture by Jason Hedges / DCT Media.
Alcohol and lottery tickets have been stolen from a Co-op store in Nairn.

Thieves are believed to have stolen the goods after breaking into the building on the town’s High Street in the early hours of Thursday.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 4.35am.

Images show big cracks in one of the store’s windows, which appear to have been caused as a result of the break-in.

The supermarket premises was cordoned off, with officers still seen at the scene at noon.

Co-op has confirmed there were no customers or staff in the store at the time of the break-in and the building was reopened to the public in the afternoon.

The value of the stolen items is still unknown as officers carry out inquiries to establish the details of the incident.

Appeal for eye-witnesses

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the Co-op superstore on High Street in Nairn at around 4.35am on Thursday, June 2, following reports of a break-in.

“A quantity of alcohol and lottery tickets have been stolen from the superstore and inquiries are currently ongoing.”

The company has now urged witnesses to come forward and assist officers with their investigation.

A Co-op spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that an incident took place at our store on the High Street in Nairn in the early hours of this morning.

“No colleagues or customers were present and the store has reopened this afternoon to serve the community.

“We ask anyone with information to come forward to the police who are investigating.”

