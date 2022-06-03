Works begin to connect island communities to superfast broadband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Works begin to connect island communities to superfast broadband

By Michelle Henderson
June 3, 2022, 12:01 am
Communities such as Yell in Shetland are among those set to benefit from improved broadband connectivity following the roll-out of the R100 scheme.
Thousands of households and businesses in the islands are one step closer towards faster broadband as offshore works start.

Contractors from Openreach have begun laying new subsea cables around Shetland to improve broadband connectivity to island communities.

A total of 16 cables are being installed beneath the seabed offering download speeds of up to one gigabit per second.

The works, which form part of the £384 million Reaching 100% (R100) North contract, are expected to be complete by September.

Openreach’s chief engineer for Scotland Fraser Rowberry said: “We’re excited to see this mammoth subsea build get started after months of in-depth planning. Laying cables on the seabed is incredibly complex, with lots of environmental, engineering and logistical challenges.

“This is the first step in a technological sea change for some of our most remote island communities.”

The R100 North contract will connect more than 59,000 homes and businesses across the north of Scotland and islands.

A total of 15 island communities are set to benefit from superfast broadband following completion of the works.

These include Colonsay, Iona and Lismore in Argyll and Bute Council; Eigg in the Highland Council area; Eday, Flotta, Hoy, Rousay, Sanday, Shapinsay and Stronsay in Orkney Islands Council and Fair Isle, Unst, Whalsey and Yell in Shetland Islands Council.

Economy secretary Kate Forbes said: “This installation work demonstrates our commitment to extending access to faster broadband to all areas of Scotland.

“Once connected, future-proofed broadband will make it easier for islanders to keep in touch, work remotely and access services online. It will also benefit visitors and promote greater regional business productivity in line with our National Strategy for Economic Transformation.”

