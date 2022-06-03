Works begin to connect island communities to superfast broadband

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of households and businesses in the islands are one step closer towards faster broadband as offshore works start.

Contractors from Openreach have begun laying new subsea cables around Shetland to improve broadband connectivity to island communities.

A total of 16 cables are being installed beneath the seabed offering download speeds of up to one gigabit per second.

The works, which form part of the £384 million Reaching 100% (R100) North contract, are expected to be complete by September.

Openreach’s chief engineer for Scotland Fraser Rowberry said: “We’re excited to see this mammoth subsea build get started after months of in-depth planning. Laying cables on the seabed is incredibly complex, with lots of environmental, engineering and logistical challenges.

“This is the first step in a technological sea change for some of our most remote island communities.”

The R100 North contract will connect more than 59,000 homes and businesses across the north of Scotland and islands.

A total of 15 island communities are set to benefit from superfast broadband following completion of the works.

These include Colonsay, Iona and Lismore in Argyll and Bute Council; Eigg in the Highland Council area; Eday, Flotta, Hoy, Rousay, Sanday, Shapinsay and Stronsay in Orkney Islands Council and Fair Isle, Unst, Whalsey and Yell in Shetland Islands Council.

Economy secretary Kate Forbes said: “This installation work demonstrates our commitment to extending access to faster broadband to all areas of Scotland.

“Once connected, future-proofed broadband will make it easier for islanders to keep in touch, work remotely and access services online. It will also benefit visitors and promote greater regional business productivity in line with our National Strategy for Economic Transformation.”