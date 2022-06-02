Watch as otter cub waves goodbye to fear of water at Shetland sanctuary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch as otter cub waves goodbye to fear of water at Shetland sanctuary

By Lauren Robertson
June 2, 2022, 4:11 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 4:25 pm
Luna has been at the sanctuary since January.
Luna has been at the sanctuary since January.

Luna the otter has finally gotten over her fear of water at Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary.

Staff at the Shetland sanctuary were puzzled the cub, who was rescued from Whalsay in January, was reluctant to get wet despite otters living half their lives in the water.

In what they described as a “major breakthrough”, she was found playing in the pool by herself earlier this week.

New footage released by the sanctuary shows Luna conquering her fear.

A major breakthrough at the sanctuary – Luna the otter cub who arrived from Whalsay in January has finally caught fish in the pool. We could not believe how reluctant she was to get wet, even though she is an otter and otters live half of their lives in the water. We tried all kinds of things to lure her into the water, balancing her fish on a manhole cover in the middle of her pool, then using a washing up bowl and when those tricks didn't work we stretched some material across the pool, dropped the fish in it and then gradually lowered it day by day so she had to go in deeper and deeper to get her teeth around her dinner. So it was with great joy that we went out to feed her and found her already playing in the pool. We pulled out the material, threw in fish and hey presto, she dived in, grabbed one and ran off to her hut to wolf it down. Phew! It never ceases to amaze us how each otter has their own unique character – you never know what to expect.#otter #draatsi #fish #Shetland

Posted by Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday, 30 May 2022

The team helped Luna get over her fear using a small pool in her enclosure.

Each day, they would balance her dinner of fish in the middle of the pool, gradually lowering it down so that she got increasingly used to getting wet.

In a post on Facebook, the team at Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary who have been working with Luna said: “It never ceases to amaze us how each otter has their own unique character – you never know what to expect.”

Luna was rescued by the sanctuary after she approached a family who were out on a dog walk back in January.

Now that she is becoming more comfortable in the water and showing signs of being able to catch fish in the sea, she is one step closer to a chance of being released back into the wild.

[[title]]

[[text]]

