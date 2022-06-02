Two men charged after £45,000 of cannabis seized near Drumnadrochit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have charged two men following the recovery of class-B drugs valued at around £45,000 in the Highlands.

The men, aged 24 and 26, were charged and arrested on the A82, Fort William to Inverness road, near Drumnadrochit.

Road policing officers stopped a Nissan Qashqai at around 3.35am on Thursday, June 2.

The two men are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Saturday, June 4.

Detective Constable Duncan Birse said: “I’d like to commend the excellent work of our road policing colleagues, who carried out this stop and allowed us to carry out our inquiries.

We will use every tactic

“Police Scotland remains committed to using every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our local communities.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”