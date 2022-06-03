Body found at Loch Ness in search for missing woman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in the search for a missing Chinese woman.

Bilin Chen was last seen by her flatmates in Bath on May 26.

The 26-year-old was spotted the next day at Urquhart Castle and Drumnadrochit, prompting a nationwide appeal from Avon and Somerset Police.

Now officers have confirmed a body was found at Loch Ness, near the A831 road at Drumnadrochit on Wednesday.

Although it has not been formally identified, Ms Chen’s family have been informed.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesman said: “There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”