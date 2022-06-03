Police find missing Bellshill walker’s car in Arrochar area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man missing from his home in Bellshill for five days could be in the Argyll area, police believe.

Keen walker James Clacher, 53, was reported missing on Monday.

He was last seen in Airdrie at about 4pm.

Police now believe he may be in the Arrochar and Tyndrum area after his Suzuki Swift was found parked at Loch Long.

Mr Clacher is described as being 5ft 6ins, of an athletic build and bald.

He was last seen wearing grey cargo style trousers with a black jacket or poncho, a black hat and black trainers.

Sergeant Michael McConnell, of Coatbridge Police Station, said: “James is a keen walker and covers large distances.

“Although his car was found in Arrochar and there is a possible sighting of him in Tyndrum, he could have travelled further afield, and we are working with our colleagues in Argyll to carry out inquiries and searches to trace him.

“As time passed we are becoming extremely concerned for his wellbeing and safety. It is completely out of character for him not to keep in touch with his family and friends.

“I would urge anyone in the Lanarkshire and Argyll areas who has seen James since Monday, 30 May, or anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Police Scotland through 101 with reference 0985 of 31 May.”